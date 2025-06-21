After landing a proven starter at the Division-I level, the Florida State baseball team has added another transfer piece to its pitching staff, this time from the Division-II level.



Barry University transfer Kevin Mebil announced on social media Friday night that he's transferring to FSU for the 2026 season.







Originally from West Palm Beach, Fla., the left-handed pitcher enrolled at FAU for his freshman season in 2023. However, he left the program after one season in which he redshirted, sat out the 2023-24 season and landed at Barry this past season, where he had quite a bit of success as a redshirt freshman reliever.



Mebil made 22 appearances (1 start) this past season and posted a 1.98 ERA over 36.1 innings. The walk numbers were a bit high (23), but he struck out 43 batters and allowed just one home run and eight earned runs over the entire season. Over his final 18 appearances and 30.2 innings of the season, he allowed just three earned run for an ERA of 0.88 over that span. He allowed no earned runs over his final six appearances and 12.2 innings this past season.



According to a post on his X account, Mebil's fastball topped out at 94.4 miles per hour and averaged 93.4 during a recent bullpen session.



Mebil is the second transfer pitcher FSU has added this offseason (third transfer pickup overall) but the first who is expected to be used out of the bullpen.