Baseball FSU lands commitment from Virginia transfer pitcher Bryson Moore

Another day, another transfer pitcher addition for the Florida State baseball team.

Virginia RHP transfer Bryson Moore announced he's joining the Seminoles on X Sunday morning.



Moore was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 195 overall prospect in the 2023 class two years ago. He's leaving the Cavaliers after two seasons in which he was quite productive in a somewhat limited role that included both starts and relief appearances.

Over two seasons at UVA, Moore had a 2.59 ERA over 14 appearances (8 starts) and 31.1 total innings. He had 31 strikeouts to 16 walks and allowed just two home runs, including no homers in 18.1 innings this season. He'll arrive at FSU as a junior with two years of eligibility left.

Moore is FSU's sixth transfer addition of the offseason. Of those, he's the fifth pitcher, joining FAU's Trey Beard, Central Arkansas' Charlie Christensen, Barry University's Kevin Mebil and Mississippi State's Cade O'Leary. He's the third right-handed pitcher transfer addition.
 
