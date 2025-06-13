Florida State baseball's first pitcher transfer addition of the offseason is a big one.



Florida Atlantic transfer left-handed pitcher Trey Beard announced on his Instagram Friday that he's transferring to join the Seminoles for his junior season fresh off a first-team All-AAC season with the Owls.







Beard has been a starter throughout his collegiate career. Of his 32 appearances the last two seasons at FAU, 30 of them were starts. As a true freshman weekend starter in 2024, the Dunedin, Fla. native had a 5.51 ERA and a 4-4 record in 15 starts and 16 appearances. He finished the season well after a slower start, allowing three or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts.



He parlayed that strong finish into a sophomore season in which his numbers improved considerably across the board. This past season, Beard posted a 7-1 record and a 3.14 ERA this season across 15 starts (16 appearances), throwing over 20 more innings (86.0 to 65.1) but allowing 10 less earned runs (30, down from 40), walking less batters (32, down from 35), striking out 50 more batters (118, up from 68), and allowing nearly half as many home runs (5, down from 9). After Beard had a .233 batting average against in 2024, the 6-foot-2 lefty allowed a .199 BAA as a sophomore this past season.



Beard's pitch mix includes a low-90s fastball with movement, a changeup and a over-the-top 12-6 curveball with a ton of vertical break.



He's the second FSU transfer addition overall of the offseason after Davidson IF transfer Eli Putnam and the first of what is expected to be multiple pitcher additions as the Seminoles revamp a pitching staff that is expected to lose at least one starter and a number of relievers it relied upon this season.