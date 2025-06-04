Even though Florida State baseball's season rolls on this weekend, the Seminoles have started to look ahead to their 2026 roster.



FSU landed its first transfer portal commitment of the offseason this week when Davidson infield transfer Eli Putnam committed to the Seminoles, as first reported by 64Analytics.



Putnam, a rising redshirt senior and right-handed batter from Cabin John, Md., is coming off back-to-back impactful power seasons for the Wildcats, earning first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors each of the last two seasons. In 2024, the 6-foot-4, 215 pound infielder broke onto the scene with a .352 batting average and 16 home runs. This past season, he posted similar production with a .349 average and 19 home runs. Each of the last two seasons, he's had an on-base percentage of .419 or better and a slugging percentage of .660 or better.



Putnam has played all over the infield at Davidson so he won't arrive at FSU with a position set in mind. However, second base seems like the likeliest landing spot for him considering FSU is likely to lose Drew Faurot at that spot while retaining Myles Bailey at first and Cal Fisher at third.



As can happen in the baseball transfer process, there's a chance he never makes it to FSU's campus. With this being his last year of draft leverage, there's a possibility Putnam is drafted and signs instead of joining the Seminoles. But if he is playing his fifth and final season of college baseball, it'll come at FSU as he's eyed as someone FSU is looking towards to replace the power the team is losing from this year's lineup this offseason.