Commitment Alert FSU lands the commitment of four-star WR Jasen Lopez

OsceolaPat

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
FSU continues to roll on the recruiting front. Four-star wide receiver prospect Jasen Lopez committed to head coach Mike Norvell on Thursday afternoon. Lopez is a two-sport standout who also has an offer to play basketball for the Seminoles. He plans to play both sports for FSU.


Lopez, who is expected to play at the slot wide receiver position for FSU, also considered offers from and took official visits to NC State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Miami before giving his pledge to FSU.

As a junior Lopez hauled in a team-high 87 passes for 1300 yards and 14 touchdowns for Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna High.

He heads into his senior year of high school ranked as the 151st-best overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the fourth-best slot receiver in the country by Rivals.

Lopez is the 20th high school prospect to commit to FSU for 2026. He is the fifth wide receiver prospect committed to FSU of 2026. Wide receivers Darryon Williams, Brandon Bennett, Efrem White and Devin Carter are also committed to the Seminoles for this recruiting cycle.

FSU's 2026 class is currently ranked as the 8th-best class in the country by Rivals heading.

www.hudl.com

Jasen Lopez on Hudl

Watch Jasen Lopez's videos and highlights on Hudl. More info: Chaminade-Madonna High School - Chaminade-Madonna Lions / WR / Class of 2026 / Hollywood, FL
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com
 
