Kylee Johnson hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh, a stunning jolt and a rally as Clemson won the ACC softball tournament 2-1 on Saturday.



Ashtyn Danley and Julia Apsel had tossed six shutout innings as FSU held a 1-0 lead going into the final frame, holding the Tigers to a pair of singles.



FSU coach Lonni Alameda opted to insert Jazzy Francik into the circle, and she gave up Johnson's home run.



Hallie Wacaser had a no-doubt, line-drive home run in the third to put FSU on the board.



But it was the only run the Seminoles could push across. FSU had two on in the seventh with no outs, but Jahni Kerri flew out, Katie Dack struck out and Michaela Edenfield popped out.



FSU (46-9) will travel home and see if it is a top 8 national seed when the NCAA Selection Committee announces the field of 64 on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.