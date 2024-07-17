ADVERTISEMENT

Football FSU newcomer interviews: Itete, Daniels, Flagg

FSU is holding another round of newcomer interviews this morning:

OL Jonathan Daniels (Pensacola, Fla./Pine Forest HS)
DL Jamorie Flagg (Miami, Fla./Booker T. Washington HS)
DL DD Holmes (Washington, D.C./Gonzaga College HS)
OL Manasse Itete (Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo/Central Catholic (Calif.) HS)
 
