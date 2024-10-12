Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 18,685
-
- 12,134
-
- 1,853
The Florida State baseball team begins their fall season against Auburn in Pensacola on Saturday.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET / noon CT at Blue Wahoos Stadium, and the game is sold out. The contest is hosted by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET / noon CT at Blue Wahoos Stadium, and the game is sold out. The contest is hosted by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.