The No. 9 Florida State softball team (43-7, 17-2) needed one win this weekend to secure its 15th ACC Regular Season Championship, and it wasted no time picking up the win with a dominant 13-4 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech (39-9, 17-5) on Friday night in front of a packed Tech Softball Park.



Coach Lonni Alameda has now won eight ACC Regular Season Championship, all coming in the last 11 seasons. Friday marked FSU's 34th combined ACC Championships (19 Tournament, 15 Regular Season) which is the most combined conference championships of any program in the country. FSU has now earned the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament in Brighton, Massachusetts, on the campus of Boston College.



Two-out hitting was the story early on for FSU's offense. After the first two batters of the game went down in order, Jaysoni Beachum beat out a throw for an infield single. Katie Dack was hit by pitch, Michaela Edenfield walked to load the bases for Amaya Ross. Ross battled back from a 1-2 count to load the count, and on the seventh pitch of the at bat, Ross hit one just in front of the center fielder to score two.



The Hokies got their leadoff runner on in the first, but the Noles turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.



The second inning followed the same script as the first as the Noles used another two-out rally with Isa Torres hitting a two-out single. Torres stole second, and Jahni Kerr singled to center to bring home Torres to make it 3-0.



The Noles got another two-out run in the third, as Ross singled, Angelee Bueno walked and Hallie Wacaser was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Ashtyn Danley. Danley hit a slow roller to third and beat out the throw to pick up the RBI to make it 4-0.



The Hokies got one back in the third and had runners on the corners with one out, but Danley got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.



The Noles got back to work in the fourth as Beachum drew a walk, and Edenfield smoked a no doubter home run to right center to put the Noles up 6-1.



The Hokies got a run back in the fourth, but Danley once again worked out of a jam with runners on the corners to keep the Hokies at distance.



Bueno led off the fifth inning with a double that hit the top of the wall and was just inches short of a home run. Annie Potter came in to run for Bueno and immediately stole third. Wacaser hit a fly ball deep enough to score Potter to get the run back.



The Hokies led off the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff home run, but the Noles got right back to work in the sixth as Beachum walked, Dack singled and Edenfield walked to load the bases for Ross who picked up her third RBI of the day on a sac fly. Potter laid down a great bunt and beat the throw to pick up a RBI. Danley singled up the middle to put the Noles up 10-3 heading to the seventh inning.



Kerr led off the seventh inning with a solo shot to right field. Ross picked up another sac fly to score Beachum, and Potter hit another infield single to pick up her second RBI and put the Noles up 10.



Danley pitched a complete game to improve to 11-1 this season.



The teams will return to play at 4 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.