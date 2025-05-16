ADVERTISEMENT

Softball FSU run-rules Robert Morris in NCAA Tournament opener

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State settled right in, quickly getting to work at the plate and earning a run-rule victory in the Seminoles' NCAA Tournament opener on Friday afternoon.

Isa Torres had a triple, RBI double and scored two runs and Jaysoni Beachum had a two-run double as FSU accumulated 11 hits in a 10-1 win over Robert Morris in five innings. Hallie Wacaser and Annie Potter also scored two runs.

The Seminoles (47-9) will face South Florida (44-14-1), which defeated Auburn 12-7 in nine innings, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Auburn (32-23) will play Robert Morris (30-17) in an elimination game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. No TV has yet been announced for any of the three Tallahassee Regional games on Saturday.

A year after Annabelle Widra was in Auburn's dugout for the Tallahassee Regional, she instead started in the circle for FSU on Friday. Widra had two strikeouts and gave up two hits in three innings.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Widra ended the Colonial's scoring chances. She allowed a two-out triple in the second, but recorded a strikeout to end the threat. And after giving up a one-out double in the third, she recorded a pair of flyouts.

Julia Apsel also tossed two innings for the Seminoles. Robert Morris scored an unearned run in the fifth as Amaya Ross dropped a pop up that could have been out No. 2.

FSU's game started just after 4 p.m., about 90 minutes later than scheduled after USF and Auburn battled into extra innings.
 
