FSU sports information:



Freshman pitcher Jazzy Francik threw a gem, and Isa Torres hit a clutch double in the seventh inning to help the No. 7 Florida State softball team (42-6, 16-1) to a 3-0 win over Louisville (23-23, 6-14) on Saturday afternoon. FSU secured its sixth ACC series win of the season.



Francik got the start in the circle for the Noles and was nothing short of spectacular. Francik retired the first 11 batters she faced with the Cardinals recording their first of the afternoon in the fourth inning. Francik allowed just two hits in her six innings of work with six strikeouts. The freshman did not allow a baserunner to get into scoring position. In her last two starts, Francik has pitched 13 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits while striking out 18 batters.



The Seminoles had their first threat of the game in the third inning as Torres hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a groundout. Michaela Edenfield walked to put runners on the corners, but a double play ended the inning.



In the top of the seventh, the first two Seminole batters went down quietly, but Shelby McKenzie ripped one up the middle to get a runner aboard. Krystina Hartley drew a walk to turn the lineup over to Torres who ripped one over the left fielder’s head to clear the bases. Jahni Kerr added an insurance run with a single through the right side to make it 3-0. Kerr extended her RBI streak to six games.



Ashtyn Danley came into the game in the seventh with a save opportunity and struck out the final two batters to strand a runner at second and pick up her third save of the season. Francik earned the win to improve to 8-2 this season.



FSU will go for the series sweep Sunday at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.