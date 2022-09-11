FSU soccer routs Rice on Sunday

Via Florida State sports information:



The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (4-0-2) took it to Rice (2-6) on their home field on a hot, Texas Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win.



FSU now improves to 141-56-11 in the month of September and is unbeaten in its last 15 games dating back to the final game of the regular season in 2021. This also marks the eighth time in program history that FSU has started unbeaten through the first six games of the season.



The Seminoles came out aggressive in the first half, recording two goals on 14 shots with 10 of those on goal. Beata Olsson started things for FSU in the 21st minute with her second goal of the season off an assist from Jenna Nighswonger. Nighswonger crossed the ball from the left side to the middle of the box where Olsson chipped it right over the diving goalkeeper.



In the 36th minute, FSU took a 2-0 lead with Onyi Echegini’s second goal of the season on an assist from Kaitlyn Zipay. Zipay passed the ball to the penalty spot from the left corner.



The second half was not a whole lot different as the Noles scored three goals on 13 shots with nine shots on goal. The first goal of the second half came in the 57th minute by Maria Alagoa. She took a free kick from just outside the top left corner of the 18-yard box and curled it in for her first goal of the season.



45 seconds later Alagoa converted on her second goal of the game. This one came from a rebound inside the box from Olivia Garcia's shot. Alagoa’s two goals against rice marked a career high.



The Seminoles capped things off in the 70th minute with Beata Olsson’s second goal of the game and the third of the season. It came off assists from Jody Brown and Jenna Nighswonger. Olsson became the third Seminole to have two goals in a game this season, joining Alagoa and Clara Robbins who scored two against FGCU.



12 of FSU’s 19 goals this season have been scored in the second half.



UP NEXT:



Florida State is back on the road next week to take on Boston College on Friday, September 16 at 4 PM.