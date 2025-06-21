CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2022
-
- 17,500
-
- 11,867
-
- 1,853
When Ryan Fitzpatrick met Alex Lodise, he never could have imagined the budding baseball superstar he would have the chance to coach.
Fitzpatrick was just starting out as the head coach at Bartram Trail High School, located just outside of Jacksonville. Lodise was an undersized baseball player who he perceived as someone with a chance to be a contributing high-school player but he wasn't sure had any baseball future beyond that.
"I remember doing the lesson with him and he was like a 5'8", 5'9" skinny little kid. I really didn't think much about (him)," Fitzpatrick told the Osceola. "Not that he wasn't a good player, just kind of like, okay, he's going to be a good to above-average high school player. That was my first impression."
"Over summer, he grew five or six inches and started getting some muscle, and you're like, 'Oh my God...' It's crazy to look back and think where he started and where he is now. It's been amazing to watch, that's for sure."
Lodise's significant growth spurt the summer after his sophomore season started the sky-high trajectory he's been on over the last few years. He's gone from just one D-I offer out of high school to freshman All-American at UNF in 2023 to someone who has a strong case for being the best college baseball player in the country this season at Florida State.
Lodise won the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to college baseball's best player by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association, on June 13, becoming just the third Seminole to win the award along with J.D. Drew (1997) and Buster Posey (2008).
He's also one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, another award given annually to the best player in college baseball. The winner of that award will be announced Saturday night and he looks to become the fifth Seminole to win it and the first since Posey in 2008.
The FSU shortstop is viewed as the likely frontrunner to win the Golden Spikes Award over Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle. Lodise led the ACC in hits (95) and batting average (.394) while ranking ninth nationally in hits, 11th in total bases (170).
His numbers are well better than Aloy's in batting average (.350) and on-base percentage (.462 to .434) and he had nearly as many home runs (17 to Aloy's 21) and as many runs batted in (68 each) along with a comparable fielding percentage (.977 to Aloy's .978).
Doyle amassed an impressive 164 strikeouts in 95.2 innings, but his 3.20 ERA ranks outside the top 50 pitchers nationally.
As such, it's hard not to feel like Lodise is the favorite to take home the Golden Spikes, especially because he already beat both Aloy and Doyle for the Dick Howser Trophy earlier this month.
If Lodise wins, it will be quite the exclamation point on a season -- and a baseball career, in a larger sense -- that kind of came out of nowhere.
Lodise got some interest from a few other in-state schools, but had just the one D-I offer out of high school to North Florida when he committed to the hometown team.
That wound up being exactly what the St. Augustine native needed as it provided him the opportunity to play right away for the Ospreys. As a true freshman in 2023, Lodise started all 55 games and hit .306 with 16 home runs, earning a Freshman All-American honor from Collegiate Baseball.
That power stroke was a bit of a surprise from Lodise, who hit just three home runs over his three seasons on the Bartram Trail varsity team.
"In high school, Alex wanted to play baseball for a career, but he didn't have a very good senior year. He was talking to some schools like JU and UCF and USF, but UNF was the only D1 school to offer him," Billy Lodise, Alex's father, told the Osceola. "At that point, you're not thinking that you're going to have a career in baseball, but then you start playing well and you start playing good in college and you start getting some notoriety like freshman All-American and things like that. That's when it really sets in that (he had a chance to play professionally) and that's one of the reasons why he left UNF was because he thought he had a chance to play professionally and he thought the best way to do that was to go to a school that could help him get better at his craft, which ultimately is why he chose FSU and Link Jarrett."
After transferring in ahead of his sophomore season, Lodise's FSU career didn't get off to the best start in 2024. That year's FSU batting order was loaded with production, as two Seminoles were drafted in the first round of last year's MLB Draft and two more were taken in the first four rounds.
The shortstop, though, didn't immediately find that success. He had a .246 batting average in his first 25 games as a Seminole.
"I think the first half of the season, every single guy in that lineup, the scoreboard at FSU has the lineup that's hitting and then they have their batting average next to them. I remember he got off to a rough start, and every single guy was hitting .350, .380, .400, .330, and then Alex was in the twos," Billy said. "I think there was some pressure to keep up with the guys around him. I think he just approached it wrong. Instead of doing his own thing and playing his own game and getting into the batter's box, thinking about what he needs to think about, I think it was more trying to do what the rest of the team was doing and keep up with the rest of the team. That didn't go well."
Billy remembers now a four-game stretch where his son sat while Cal Fisher got some work at shortstop that served as a reset of sorts midway through the season. He still doesn't know what the FSU coaching staff told Alex, but whatever was said or done, it certainly worked. Lodise finished the season on a major surge and was among the most productive hitters in the FSU lineup on the team's postseason run to the College World Series semifinals in Omaha.
It carried over to this season as well, where Lodise entered the season with minimal draft hype or expectations before maintaining a .400 batting average into the NCAA Tournament.
"I don't know what changes they made, but when he came back, he seemed like a different kid," Billy said. "Obviously you never want to see your kid get benched when he's a starter, but he needed it and it was kind of a wakeup call for him. I know that he said he worked hard in the cage after-hours and things like that to get back to where he needed to be, and it worked."
Even before the bat got going in his time at FSU, Alex provided stability in the field at shortstop. He beat out Drew Faurot, a fellow shortstop transfer ahead of the 2024 season who landed at second base, and established himself as one of the better defensive shortstops in program history both because he makes the routine plays consistently and because of his ability to pull off miraculous plays.
In Billy's opinion, Alex's defensive acumen goes back to when he put in extra work on those skills to make up for the fact that he was quite undersized early in his high-school career.
"Up until his junior year in high school, every team he ever played on, he was always one of the smallest kids on the team," Billy said. "So he had to focus on defense, and he had to focus on making sure that he had all of the technical aspects of baseball down because he didn't have the power or the strength that some of the other kids had.
"I told him, 'I'm tall, your brother's tall, your height and strength and size are going to come. Make sure you have the fundamentals down so that when that does happen, you're ready to go.' That's what he did. There were times where he would like to work on his defense and take ground balls more than hit in the cage. He was always defense-first, and it's just the last couple of years that the bat has started to catch up with the defense."
Fitzpatrick added, "I see him at Florida State now and he makes those Derek Jeter-like plays and everyone's like, 'Oh my God.' To me, I've been watching him do this for six, seven years now.. I think right around probably his junior year, you looked at him and you go okay, defensively, he's a division-one caliber shortstop. He had it all. He had the range. He had the arm. I think that's when you kind of realize, okay, this guy can play at the next level and contribute right away."
Due to a Bartram Trail game that night, Fitzpatrick was not at Vystar Ballpark in Jacksonville on March 25 when FSU took on rival Florida.
But he was made abreast of the news while coaching third base in extra innings when his former shortstop made college/professional baseball history by becoming the first player to hit a walk-off grand slam to complete the cycle.
"I got chills. I get chills now thinking about it," Fitzpatrick said.
Billy was there along with 64 other family members and friends after he organized a seating section of supporters for his son's homecoming game.
He still struggles somewhat to come up with the words for what being there for that moment meant.
"It's kind of hard to put into words. When people say speechless, I know it's kind of a figure of speech, but you really are. If it's never been done before, how can you really talk about it?..." Billy said. "The whole area around us, because it was all family and friends, we just went nuts. I had tears in my eyes and it's hard to really put into words what it means to me, what it means to him.
"It put him on the map. It made the national sportswriters and sportscasters talk about Alex Lodise, even though at that point, he had been hitting .400+ and doing really well and leading the ACC in numerous categories, there wasn't really a lot of talk about him because it was still fairly early in the season. But that made people start talking about him. And I think that's helping him in this award season that we're going through."
It may also help him win another award, it turns out. Without telling Alex, his uncle submitted this feat, believed to be a first in baseball history, to the Guinness Book of World Records. The timeline for a response from Guinness is supposed to be six to eight weeks so any day now, Lodise may also be finding out he's an official world record holder.
Whether Lodise wins the Golden Spikes or not, this season has still been a tremendous success. He entered his junior, draft-eligible season regarded for his defensive skills but needing to show more at the plate to boost his draft stock.
Suffice it to say, he did exactly that during the 2025 season.
The Athletic now ranks Lodise 48th on its draft rankings list which was last updated in late May while ESPN ranks the shortstop 39th. Essentially, he's positioned to be a second-round pick if he doesn't even go late in the first round. That's nowhere close to the range Lodise was being considered before the season began.
Billy says that Alex gives pretty much all the credit for his success to Jarrett and the FSU coaching staff. Because of this, he can't help but follow suit and lump praise onto the FSU head coach, something that was only reinforced when the Lodise family spent time with Jarrett in Omaha last week surrounding the Dick Howser Trophy presentation.
"(Link) is very serious when you're dealing with baseball. But getting away from that, getting away from FSU and sitting down and having dinner with him and having a casual conversation with him, he speaks so highly about Alex and gives him so many compliments to us. As a parent, that's all you want," Billy said. "Whether a kid is able to succeed or he's able to take the help and turn it into good performance, that's up to the kid. But the coaches have to be there for the kid. They have to be willing to spend the time. They have to take an interest in his performance. I know that a coach always wants their kids to do well, but (Alex) gives all the credit to Link and the staff and so we have to give all the credit to Link and the staff. I couldn't be any happier than to be at Florida State."
Looking back to the Alex Lodise he met upon his arrival at Bartram Trail, Fitzpatrick admits it's quite surprising to see where he is now. But after getting to know him over three years coaching him on varsity, any surprise surrounding Lodise's potential future accomplishments wore off.
"It's crazy to think about, but I'll tell you this, I'm not surprised. The kid worked his butt off even when he was with us," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm a big believer that good things happen to good people. and you couldn't find a better kid and you couldn't find a better family than the Lodise family.
"Am I surprised? No, not really. Did I think he would make it this far as being up for the Golden Spikes (Award) and winning the Dick Howser Trophy? A little bit. But like I said, the kid's got a work ethic. It's amazing to sit back and watch and know what he came from to where he is now."
Fitzpatrick was just starting out as the head coach at Bartram Trail High School, located just outside of Jacksonville. Lodise was an undersized baseball player who he perceived as someone with a chance to be a contributing high-school player but he wasn't sure had any baseball future beyond that.
"I remember doing the lesson with him and he was like a 5'8", 5'9" skinny little kid. I really didn't think much about (him)," Fitzpatrick told the Osceola. "Not that he wasn't a good player, just kind of like, okay, he's going to be a good to above-average high school player. That was my first impression."
"Over summer, he grew five or six inches and started getting some muscle, and you're like, 'Oh my God...' It's crazy to look back and think where he started and where he is now. It's been amazing to watch, that's for sure."
Lodise's significant growth spurt the summer after his sophomore season started the sky-high trajectory he's been on over the last few years. He's gone from just one D-I offer out of high school to freshman All-American at UNF in 2023 to someone who has a strong case for being the best college baseball player in the country this season at Florida State.
Lodise won the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to college baseball's best player by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association, on June 13, becoming just the third Seminole to win the award along with J.D. Drew (1997) and Buster Posey (2008).
He's also one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, another award given annually to the best player in college baseball. The winner of that award will be announced Saturday night and he looks to become the fifth Seminole to win it and the first since Posey in 2008.
The FSU shortstop is viewed as the likely frontrunner to win the Golden Spikes Award over Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle. Lodise led the ACC in hits (95) and batting average (.394) while ranking ninth nationally in hits, 11th in total bases (170).
His numbers are well better than Aloy's in batting average (.350) and on-base percentage (.462 to .434) and he had nearly as many home runs (17 to Aloy's 21) and as many runs batted in (68 each) along with a comparable fielding percentage (.977 to Aloy's .978).
Doyle amassed an impressive 164 strikeouts in 95.2 innings, but his 3.20 ERA ranks outside the top 50 pitchers nationally.
As such, it's hard not to feel like Lodise is the favorite to take home the Golden Spikes, especially because he already beat both Aloy and Doyle for the Dick Howser Trophy earlier this month.
If Lodise wins, it will be quite the exclamation point on a season -- and a baseball career, in a larger sense -- that kind of came out of nowhere.
Lodise got some interest from a few other in-state schools, but had just the one D-I offer out of high school to North Florida when he committed to the hometown team.
That wound up being exactly what the St. Augustine native needed as it provided him the opportunity to play right away for the Ospreys. As a true freshman in 2023, Lodise started all 55 games and hit .306 with 16 home runs, earning a Freshman All-American honor from Collegiate Baseball.
That power stroke was a bit of a surprise from Lodise, who hit just three home runs over his three seasons on the Bartram Trail varsity team.
"In high school, Alex wanted to play baseball for a career, but he didn't have a very good senior year. He was talking to some schools like JU and UCF and USF, but UNF was the only D1 school to offer him," Billy Lodise, Alex's father, told the Osceola. "At that point, you're not thinking that you're going to have a career in baseball, but then you start playing well and you start playing good in college and you start getting some notoriety like freshman All-American and things like that. That's when it really sets in that (he had a chance to play professionally) and that's one of the reasons why he left UNF was because he thought he had a chance to play professionally and he thought the best way to do that was to go to a school that could help him get better at his craft, which ultimately is why he chose FSU and Link Jarrett."
After transferring in ahead of his sophomore season, Lodise's FSU career didn't get off to the best start in 2024. That year's FSU batting order was loaded with production, as two Seminoles were drafted in the first round of last year's MLB Draft and two more were taken in the first four rounds.
The shortstop, though, didn't immediately find that success. He had a .246 batting average in his first 25 games as a Seminole.
"I think the first half of the season, every single guy in that lineup, the scoreboard at FSU has the lineup that's hitting and then they have their batting average next to them. I remember he got off to a rough start, and every single guy was hitting .350, .380, .400, .330, and then Alex was in the twos," Billy said. "I think there was some pressure to keep up with the guys around him. I think he just approached it wrong. Instead of doing his own thing and playing his own game and getting into the batter's box, thinking about what he needs to think about, I think it was more trying to do what the rest of the team was doing and keep up with the rest of the team. That didn't go well."
Billy remembers now a four-game stretch where his son sat while Cal Fisher got some work at shortstop that served as a reset of sorts midway through the season. He still doesn't know what the FSU coaching staff told Alex, but whatever was said or done, it certainly worked. Lodise finished the season on a major surge and was among the most productive hitters in the FSU lineup on the team's postseason run to the College World Series semifinals in Omaha.
It carried over to this season as well, where Lodise entered the season with minimal draft hype or expectations before maintaining a .400 batting average into the NCAA Tournament.
"I don't know what changes they made, but when he came back, he seemed like a different kid," Billy said. "Obviously you never want to see your kid get benched when he's a starter, but he needed it and it was kind of a wakeup call for him. I know that he said he worked hard in the cage after-hours and things like that to get back to where he needed to be, and it worked."
Even before the bat got going in his time at FSU, Alex provided stability in the field at shortstop. He beat out Drew Faurot, a fellow shortstop transfer ahead of the 2024 season who landed at second base, and established himself as one of the better defensive shortstops in program history both because he makes the routine plays consistently and because of his ability to pull off miraculous plays.
In Billy's opinion, Alex's defensive acumen goes back to when he put in extra work on those skills to make up for the fact that he was quite undersized early in his high-school career.
"Up until his junior year in high school, every team he ever played on, he was always one of the smallest kids on the team," Billy said. "So he had to focus on defense, and he had to focus on making sure that he had all of the technical aspects of baseball down because he didn't have the power or the strength that some of the other kids had.
"I told him, 'I'm tall, your brother's tall, your height and strength and size are going to come. Make sure you have the fundamentals down so that when that does happen, you're ready to go.' That's what he did. There were times where he would like to work on his defense and take ground balls more than hit in the cage. He was always defense-first, and it's just the last couple of years that the bat has started to catch up with the defense."
Fitzpatrick added, "I see him at Florida State now and he makes those Derek Jeter-like plays and everyone's like, 'Oh my God.' To me, I've been watching him do this for six, seven years now.. I think right around probably his junior year, you looked at him and you go okay, defensively, he's a division-one caliber shortstop. He had it all. He had the range. He had the arm. I think that's when you kind of realize, okay, this guy can play at the next level and contribute right away."
Due to a Bartram Trail game that night, Fitzpatrick was not at Vystar Ballpark in Jacksonville on March 25 when FSU took on rival Florida.
But he was made abreast of the news while coaching third base in extra innings when his former shortstop made college/professional baseball history by becoming the first player to hit a walk-off grand slam to complete the cycle.
"I got chills. I get chills now thinking about it," Fitzpatrick said.
Billy was there along with 64 other family members and friends after he organized a seating section of supporters for his son's homecoming game.
He still struggles somewhat to come up with the words for what being there for that moment meant.
"It's kind of hard to put into words. When people say speechless, I know it's kind of a figure of speech, but you really are. If it's never been done before, how can you really talk about it?..." Billy said. "The whole area around us, because it was all family and friends, we just went nuts. I had tears in my eyes and it's hard to really put into words what it means to me, what it means to him.
"It put him on the map. It made the national sportswriters and sportscasters talk about Alex Lodise, even though at that point, he had been hitting .400+ and doing really well and leading the ACC in numerous categories, there wasn't really a lot of talk about him because it was still fairly early in the season. But that made people start talking about him. And I think that's helping him in this award season that we're going through."
It may also help him win another award, it turns out. Without telling Alex, his uncle submitted this feat, believed to be a first in baseball history, to the Guinness Book of World Records. The timeline for a response from Guinness is supposed to be six to eight weeks so any day now, Lodise may also be finding out he's an official world record holder.
Whether Lodise wins the Golden Spikes or not, this season has still been a tremendous success. He entered his junior, draft-eligible season regarded for his defensive skills but needing to show more at the plate to boost his draft stock.
Suffice it to say, he did exactly that during the 2025 season.
The Athletic now ranks Lodise 48th on its draft rankings list which was last updated in late May while ESPN ranks the shortstop 39th. Essentially, he's positioned to be a second-round pick if he doesn't even go late in the first round. That's nowhere close to the range Lodise was being considered before the season began.
Billy says that Alex gives pretty much all the credit for his success to Jarrett and the FSU coaching staff. Because of this, he can't help but follow suit and lump praise onto the FSU head coach, something that was only reinforced when the Lodise family spent time with Jarrett in Omaha last week surrounding the Dick Howser Trophy presentation.
"(Link) is very serious when you're dealing with baseball. But getting away from that, getting away from FSU and sitting down and having dinner with him and having a casual conversation with him, he speaks so highly about Alex and gives him so many compliments to us. As a parent, that's all you want," Billy said. "Whether a kid is able to succeed or he's able to take the help and turn it into good performance, that's up to the kid. But the coaches have to be there for the kid. They have to be willing to spend the time. They have to take an interest in his performance. I know that a coach always wants their kids to do well, but (Alex) gives all the credit to Link and the staff and so we have to give all the credit to Link and the staff. I couldn't be any happier than to be at Florida State."
Looking back to the Alex Lodise he met upon his arrival at Bartram Trail, Fitzpatrick admits it's quite surprising to see where he is now. But after getting to know him over three years coaching him on varsity, any surprise surrounding Lodise's potential future accomplishments wore off.
"It's crazy to think about, but I'll tell you this, I'm not surprised. The kid worked his butt off even when he was with us," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm a big believer that good things happen to good people. and you couldn't find a better kid and you couldn't find a better family than the Lodise family.
"Am I surprised? No, not really. Did I think he would make it this far as being up for the Golden Spikes (Award) and winning the Dick Howser Trophy? A little bit. But like I said, the kid's got a work ethic. It's amazing to sit back and watch and know what he came from to where he is now."