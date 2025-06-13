Florida State baseball junior shortstop Alex Lodise has been named the 2025 recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy as the national player of the year.



Lodise is the third player in program history to win the Dick Howser Trophy, along with outfielder J.D. Drew in 1997 and catcher Buster Posey in 2008. The prestigious award, presented annually since 1987 to college baseball’s best player by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), is named after FSU All-American shortstop (1955-58) and head coach Dick Howser (1979).







A shortstop from St. Augustine, Florida, Lodise already is a two-time First Team All-American, by the NCBWA and Perfect Game. He also is a finalist for two other national player of the year accolades, the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the best amateur player in the country, and the Brooks Wallace Award, which is presented to the nation’s top shortstop.



One of the nation’s most prolific hitters and best defenders, Lodise had a breakout 2025 campaign. He ranked No. 9 in the country in hits (95), No 11 in total bases (170) No. 12 in hits per game (1.64) and No. 23 in batting average (.394). Lodise was third in the ACC in RBI (68), fourth in slugging percentage (.705) and fifth in triples (3). He hit 17 home runs, had 18 doubles, scored 62 runs with 27 walks and was a perfect 6-of-6 in stolen base attempts. With a .977 fielding percentage, Lodise was part of 34 double plays and committed just five errors in 216 total fielding chances.



While starting all 58 of FSU’s games at shortstop, Lodise had at least one hit in 48 of those 58 games played, with 31 multi-hit games. He notched three or more hits in 13 games, which is more than the number of times he was held hitless (10) and almost as many games as he had just one hit (17). Additionally, Lodise is believed to be the first player in major college or professional baseball history to complete the cycle with a walk-off grand slam. The historic performance to beat rival Florida in his hometown of Jacksonville on March 25 was one of seven game-winning hits for Lodise in 2025.



The ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Lodise also was named the NCBWA District 3 Player of the Year. An NCBWA and Perfect Game First Team All-American and named to the Southeast All-Region First Team by the ABCA, Lodise was recognized as the midseason National Player of the Year and the country’s No. 1-ranked shortstop late in the season. He was selected as a team captain in 2025 for the Seminoles.



His two All-America honors this week come after he was named to one Freshman All-America team in 2023 at North Florida.



Lodise helped the Seminoles to a second consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2025 with a 42-16 record. As they both earned All-ACC honors, FSU went 17-10 in the conference and finished in second place with a .630 winning percentage. The ACC runner-up finish and No. 2 seed at the conference tournament were the team’s best since 2014.