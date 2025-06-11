Once three-star DT Cam Brickle was sure that he had an offer from the Seminoles during his visit earlier in the spring, he was quick to set up an official visit with Florida State this summer.That visit concluded on Sunday afternoon and the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy prospect got to spend more quality time with the coaching staff."The visit was good, man," Brickle told members of the media on Sunday. "It was my second time being out here and just being around the coaches and players a little bit more - other recruits as well - it was overall a good visit."They showed me where I could play and they were breaking down previous film that I had from high school with things to improve on. Things like I could be better with this and better with that. Just overall critiquing my game," he later added.Specifically, Brickle got to spend some more time with defensive line Coach Terrance Knighton, with whom his relationship has been steadily developing."He came to our sender day at school and up until now (and through previous conversations) it's been great," Brickle said on Knighton. "He's probably one of the most honest coaches I've ever met. I like his delivery. The conversations and vibe with him has gotten better for sure."But Brickle's main takeaway from his visit were the interactions he had with head coach Mike Norvell and, curiously enough, Norvell's daughter Mila."My main takeaway from Coach Norvell was his loyalty to Florida State and his passion. To see his family and his daughter being right there on the front lines and active like she is a coach or something? That just shows you the family-oriented vibe that they have here and he (Norvell) is not just saying that just to say it. I personally feel like if he was trying to make something up just for the visit, his daughter wouldn't have been that comfortable to say anything like that and she was comfortable with everyone. It's the little things that I look at but honestly, he is overall a good person," Brickle explained.Following his visit, Florida State stands 'high' on Brickle's list but noted that he doesn't have an order with his top four schools. The Seminoles, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State comprise the finalists, with Maryland and Penn State getting official visits in the coming weeks.Following those visits, Brickle is planning on making a commitment in late June. What is going to be the deciding factor?"My development," Brickle quickly answered.But a word that Brickle mentioned early came back up: loyalty."With all the schools in my final four I can get developed but for me, the main thing is loyalty. You can't find too much loyalty in college football. It's changed, it's looking like the NFL. If you can get a school that has a loyal bond, that's the main thing for me," Brickle said.Brickle plans to decide between his top four schools on June 28th.