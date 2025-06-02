Miami LB commit Jordan Campbell has been pledged to the Hurricanes since November of 2023. But over the last few months, the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star has opened the doors of his recruitment some more and is evaluating some other options.Nebraska has been the bell cow in terms of teams trying to change Campbell's mind, with Missouri and Auburn also joining the fight.Florida State may be the next team trying to get involved, as Campbell unofficially visited Florida State on Sunday for the Elite Camp. While he did not participate, it was the first time that Campbell has stepped on Florida State's campus in just under a year.The entire staff, offense and defense, has stepped in to get involved with the four-star."It's Florida State, they've always had a spot in my heart," Campbell said. "With me being committed to Miami and everything, I know we are supposed to hate each other and stuff like that but I love Florida State and I'm not scared to say it. I love Coach Norvell too. He's a cool dude, Coach Tony (White), Coach JP (John Papuchis), Coach Knighton - it's very rare that I can go to a college and name all of the position coaches off the top of my head and it's cool that I can do that (here).""Even the QB coach (Tony Tokarz) reached out to me. Everybody is reaching out and I feel the love," he later added.Campbell is one of the more athletic linebackers in the 2026 cycle, having played both running back and linebacker at Miami (Fla.) Carol City before transferring to Miami Northwestern this spring.Florida State sees him at sam linebacker primarily and are interested in his ability to pash rush."They were trying to show me how they can use me and my pass-rushing abilities. With me playing off-ball as well, they're saying that it's something that they've been looking for and have a need for," Campbell said.With a successful visit on campus on Sunday, could the Seminoles earn an official visit from the Rivals100 LB?"I would definitely be interested in an OV. I haven't set one here yet. We talked about it today multiple times so it's an open conversation. No one is rushing around. They want me to OV, I want to as well. We just have some things to iron out."Campbell had plans to return to campus on Monday to further iron out the details of an official visit - one that in all likelihood will take place in the fall."It's something we both want to do and if we both want to do it we can make some things happen."Campbell does remain firmly committed to the Hurricanes, however, as he even noted that he talked to Miami staff while on his visit to Florida State on Sunday. That said, the four-star is going through his recruiting process and will officially visit Miami, Auburn, Nebraska and Missouri in that order over the next four weeks.