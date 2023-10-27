ADVERTISEMENT

FSU takes 5-0 win to clinch regular season title

FSU sports information:

The No. 1 Florida State women's soccer team (14-0-1, 8-0-1) clinched the outright ACC Regular Season Championship and completed the first undefeated regular season in school history in a 5-0 win over NC State (3-9-6, 2-4-3) Thursday evening on Senior Night.

Both teams got some great looks early in the first half, but it was Florida State who converted in the 43rd minute as Sophia Nguyen sent a ball into the box that bounced around and found the foot of Lauren Flynn who converted to give FSU the 1-0 lead into the half.

Much like every other game this season, FSU came out strong in the second half, as they took just three minutes to add to their lead with Flynn scoring her second goal of the game. Less than a minute later, Leilanni Nesbeth pushed the ball up the field to Katelyn Zipay who dribbled past her defender and took a shot that snuck past the goalie for her third goal of the season. Just four minutes later, Taylor Huff sent a free kick to the back post where Lauren Flynn was there for the header to score her first career hat trick after scoring just three career goals prior to Thursday night.

Flynn is the first FSU player to record a hat trick since teammate Onyi Echegini on Sept. 16, 2022, against Boston College. Flynn's hat trick was the 21st in school history. FSU was unstoppable for the first 10 minutes of the second. FSU's first three goals in the second half came in just over a five-minute span.

Olivia Garcia added one more goal for the Seminoles as Nguyen found her at the back post for the easy header. This was Garcia's second goal of the season. FSU ends the season with 36 goals in ACC play which is the second-most in ACC history and was just one shy of North Carolina's 37 goals in 2007.

FSU will enter next week's ACC Tournament as the top seed and will face the winner of North Carolina and Pitt on Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Cary, N.C. North Carolina and Pitt will square off at 8 p.m. on Sunday night. The ACC Championship Game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon on ESPNU.



 
Awesome performance! It's a shame the Lady Noles get dumped to ACCNX and don't have more national exposure as the #1 team in the country. How many people pay for ACCNX, about 11??? If Clemson at Notre Dame gets ESPNU, why can't our ladies get on tv more than ACCNX? Friggin' stupid.
 
Well, then you'll be happy to see this. All games on ACC Network and ESPNU for the title game:

2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship
First Round | Sunday, Oct. 29
#6 Wake Forest at #3 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
#5 Pitt at #4 North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Semifinals | Thursday, Nov. 2 – WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Clemson/Wake Forest Winner vs. #2 Notre Dame | 5:30 p.m. | ACC Network
North Carolina/Pitt Winner vs. #1 Florida State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Final | Sunday, Nov. 5 – WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner | Noon | ESPNU
 
Tough draw. UNC (obviously) and Pitt were both very impressive opponents during the regular season.
 
ACC has three teams in the Top Ten, five in Top 25
No. 1 FSU
No. 4 UNC
No. 10 Clemson
No. 11 Notre Dame
No. 25 Pitt

and Stanford is No. 8

No conference has more teams in top 10 than the ACC.
Big 10 has one. SEC has none.
 
Scary good team. Brian has brought offense to the forefront, whereas Mark was defense first.
Both strategies are workable.
It will be fun to see how far they go this postseason. Go Noles!!
 
