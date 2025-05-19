ADVERTISEMENT

Softball FSU - Texas Tech begin Super Regional on Thursday

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
24,105
15,033
1,853
Eight college softball Super Regionals will be played this weekend. But the weekend begins early, with Florida State taking center stage on Thursday night.

FSU (49-10) will open the best-of-three Super Regionals on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Texas Tech (48-12). Game 1 will be televised on ESPN2.

Texas Tech features star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who is 28-5 with a 0.92 ERA. She has 272 strikeouts in 191 innings.

All three games will be played at JoAnne Graf Field. Friday's game is at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and a third game, if necessary, will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. (TV is TBA).

A limited number of tickets are available on Seminoles.com.

The Clemson-Texas Super Regional will follow later on Thursday, with the other six Supers beginning on Friday.

FSU's 2025 softball stats
Texas Tech's 2025 softball stats

IMG_4059.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: jerinole
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Softball Super resilient: FSU softball fights back, wins regional finale vs. Auburn

Replies
4
Views
240
Women's Sports Forum
dmitch32309
D
Bob Ferrante

Softball Florida State earns No. 5 national seed, hosts regional beginning on Friday

Replies
7
Views
2K
Women's Sports Forum
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
Bob Ferrante

Softball FSU loses regular-season finale, set for ACC Tournament on Thursday

Replies
4
Views
419
Women's Sports Forum
waternole
W
Bob Ferrante

Softball After consistent, successful regular season, FSU set to begin postseason

Replies
1
Views
1K
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Softball FSU to host senior showcase on Wednesday night (free for fans)

Replies
0
Views
284
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back