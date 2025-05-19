Bob Ferrante
Eight college softball Super Regionals will be played this weekend. But the weekend begins early, with Florida State taking center stage on Thursday night.
FSU (49-10) will open the best-of-three Super Regionals on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Texas Tech (48-12). Game 1 will be televised on ESPN2.
Texas Tech features star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who is 28-5 with a 0.92 ERA. She has 272 strikeouts in 191 innings.
All three games will be played at JoAnne Graf Field. Friday's game is at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and a third game, if necessary, will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. (TV is TBA).
A limited number of tickets are available on Seminoles.com.
The Clemson-Texas Super Regional will follow later on Thursday, with the other six Supers beginning on Friday.
FSU's 2025 softball stats
Texas Tech's 2025 softball stats
