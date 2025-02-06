ADVERTISEMENT

Football FSU transfer interviews on Thursday morning

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
We will meet three of FSU's new transfers this morning beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Defensive linemen Tyeland Coleman (Northwest Mississippi CC), Deante McCray (Western Kentucky) and linebacker Caleb LaVallee (North Carolina) will meet with the media and answer questions.

We'll have some notes from the interviews below as well as videos.

Curt wrote about wide receiver Duce Robinson

I wrote about two familiar faces in tight ends Markeston Douglas and Randy Pittman
 
