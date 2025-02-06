Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 21,022
-
- 13,507
-
- 1,853
We will meet three of FSU's new transfers this morning beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Defensive linemen Tyeland Coleman (Northwest Mississippi CC), Deante McCray (Western Kentucky) and linebacker Caleb LaVallee (North Carolina) will meet with the media and answer questions.
We'll have some notes from the interviews below as well as videos.
Curt wrote about wide receiver Duce Robinson
I wrote about two familiar faces in tight ends Markeston Douglas and Randy Pittman
Defensive linemen Tyeland Coleman (Northwest Mississippi CC), Deante McCray (Western Kentucky) and linebacker Caleb LaVallee (North Carolina) will meet with the media and answer questions.
We'll have some notes from the interviews below as well as videos.
Curt wrote about wide receiver Duce Robinson
I wrote about two familiar faces in tight ends Markeston Douglas and Randy Pittman
Last edited by a moderator: