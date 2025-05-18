ADVERTISEMENT

Softball FSU vs. Auburn (Sunday at noon)

Torres goes to 2B on a sac bunt and then 3B on a sac fly (Dack) but Edenfield flies out

Dack put an absolute charge into one ball but it was well foul

Middle 3rd, 1-0 FSU
 
Francik and Widra up in the bullpen. Very interesting development for Alameda as Apsel is in her fourth inning.

Do you go to Francik, a freshman, but a talented one?

Do you go to Widra, who pitched at Auburn but those hitters know her well?
 
This game is not setting up well for FSU.

Apsel has pitched well. The hitters are now facing an "Oklahoma type" pitcher, so...
 
I think if we can get back even or the lead, I would go with Francik. Otherwise, I go with Widra.
 
It's a tough scenario for FSU. And I wonder if Francik giving up that HR to Clemson in the ACC title game is fresh in Alameda's mind

Lots of softball to go. Hopefully not two games!
 
It's still on my mind. lol

I've been worried about the hitting the last month. Today, we have 2 hits, both by Isa.
Not good, because the Auburn pitchers are not that great.
We have a couple of well hit balls for outs, but this has been a trend for the last 3 or 4 weeks.
 
Ok, Alameda doesn't want to show Francik or Danley in this game

FSU turns to Gooden to get the last out of the 5th. We could see her in the 6th and 7th too
 
I think Lonni thinks more of her offense than I do. I hope I'm wrong, but...

Auburn is not a particularly good team this year. I think their best pitchers have ERAs over 3 (their team ERA is over 4) and their team ERA is well under .300.

I know you have to factor in them playing in the SEC, but...

I think Lonni thought we'd win this game because we are just a much better team.

Good news is, Auburn hasn't seen our top 2 pitchers, so...
 
Definitely don't use Francik or Danley now.
I don't see us scoring much now, so just finish out the 6th and get ready for game 2.

Auburn is not a real good team. They aren't a real good hitting team. They aren't a real good pitching team.

My concern is one pitcher can turn everything and though her numbers aren't great (maybe not even real good), that one pitcher they have was at Oklahoma, so...
 
Need to get the Auburn pitcher over 300 pitches for the weekend.

I don't know how many she has in her, but need to get her up there to help out for game #2.
 
Yikes let’s get way better for game two. No way we don’t move on to Supers!
 
Gooden is eating up some outs/innings. Which is good for FSU as far as saving Francik / Danley

But Auburn adds a run, 8-3 Tigers
 
Auburn finishes off FSU 8-3

A winner-take-all game 2 on Sunday should begin around 3 p.m.
 
FSU has announced a 3 p.m. start for game 2 today

We'll continue updates in this thread
 
Absolutely! With Francik and Danley pitching, Auburn should not score more than 2...maybe not even 2. If we can get one or two more, and don't make but one error, we should be ok now.

Auburn's starter can not have much left and we need to keep the pressure on her to get her out ASAP!
 
Danley has issued three hits but she is through two shutout innings

Middle 2nd, 2-0 FSU
 
Good grief! We are making it so easy for Auburn's pitcher.

The longer she goes without us doing anything, the longer she will be able to go.
Our hitting/offense is very poor and has been for 3 or 4 weeks.
 
Latest posts

