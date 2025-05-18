Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 24,100
-
- 15,020
-
- 1,853
I think if we can get back even or the lead, I would go with Francik. Otherwise, I go with Widra.Francik and Widra up in the bullpen. Very interesting development for Alameda as Apsel is in her fourth inning.
Do you go to Francik, a freshman, but a talented one?
Do you go to Widra, who pitched at Auburn but those hitters know her well?
It's still on my mind. lolIt's a tough scenario for FSU. And I wonder if Francik giving up that HR to Clemson in the ACC title game is fresh in Alameda's mind
Lots of softball to go. Hopefully not two games!
Definitely don't use Francik or Danley now.Ok, Alameda doesn't want to show Francik or Danley in this game
FSU turns to Gooden to get the last out of the 5th. We could see her in the 6th and 7th too
Yikes let’s get way better for game two. No way we don’t move on to Supers!Definitely don't use Francik or Danley now.
I don't see us scoring much now, so just finish out the 6th and get ready for game 2.
Auburn is not a real good team. They aren't a real good hitting team. They aren't a real good pitching team.
My concern is one pitcher can turn everything and though her numbers aren't great (maybe not even real good), that one pitcher they have was at Oklahoma, so...
I think Reid's injury (back?) is worse than Lonni has let on to the fans and mediaBob, do you know anything about Reid? Why she isn't pitching?
Thanks! That's what I figured.I think Reid's injury (back?) is worse than Lonni has let on to the fans and media
Yes. I lean toward Francik and Danley out of the bullpen at some pointI think I start Francik in game 2.
Absolutely! With Francik and Danley pitching, Auburn should not score more than 2...maybe not even 2. If we can get one or two more, and don't make but one error, we should be ok now.Edenfield two-run HR in bottom 1st
Great way for FSU to start