ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball FSU will host NCAA Regional for second straight season

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
16,832
11,481
1,853
For the second straight year, there will be postseason baseball in Tallahassee next weekend.

The Florida State Seminoles (38-14) were announced as one of 16 host sites for NCAA Regionals on the NCAA Baseball X account Sunday night. The host sites were announced in alphabetical order with no seeding. The full NCAA Tournament field will be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2 and the Tallahassee Regional will begin on Friday, May 30.


FSU's loss to North Carolina in the ACC Semifinals Saturday night is expected to have prevented the Seminoles from earning a top-eight national seed for the second straight season. That means the Seminoles will go on the road for a super regional if they win their regional unless there's an upset in the matched-up regional.

D1Baseball projects FSU as the No. 12 overall seed paired up with No. 5 seed LSU while Baseball America's latest projection has the Seminoles as the No. 10 overall seed paired up with No. 7 seed Auburn.

FSU is looking to make its 25th appearance in the College World Series and its first time with back-to-back trips to Omaha since 1998 through 2000.

FSU is hosting a selection show special Monday afternoon at Bowden's. After the field of 64 teams is announced, head coach Link Jarrett and a few FSU players will join Jeff Culhane and Eric Luallen for a live show from 1-2 p.m. at Bowden's which will be livestreamed on FSU baseball's social media accounts.
 
  • Like
Reactions: WoodsideNole, Seaker42 and Nolebra Kai
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Golf FSU men set to host Tallahassee Regional

Replies
1
Views
556
Osceola Village
jaap
J
CurtWeiler

FSU men's golf wins NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Luke Clanton wins individual title

Replies
1
Views
992
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Golf Trey Jones, Gray Albright recap FSU golf's strong Round 2 performance in NCAA Tallahassee Regional

Replies
3
Views
962
Osceola Village
JerryKutz
JerryKutz
CurtWeiler

Baseball FSU earns No. 2 seed in ACC Tournament, will play first game Friday at 3 p.m.

Replies
2
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Redfish Jim
Redfish Jim
Bob Ferrante

Seminole Sidelines: FSU baseball, softball, football mailbag

Replies
1
Views
317
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back