CurtWeiler
- Aug 1, 2022
For the second straight year, there will be postseason baseball in Tallahassee next weekend.
The Florida State Seminoles (38-14) were announced as one of 16 host sites for NCAA Regionals on the NCAA Baseball X account Sunday night. The host sites were announced in alphabetical order with no seeding. The full NCAA Tournament field will be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2 and the Tallahassee Regional will begin on Friday, May 30.
FSU's loss to North Carolina in the ACC Semifinals Saturday night is expected to have prevented the Seminoles from earning a top-eight national seed for the second straight season. That means the Seminoles will go on the road for a super regional if they win their regional unless there's an upset in the matched-up regional.
D1Baseball projects FSU as the No. 12 overall seed paired up with No. 5 seed LSU while Baseball America's latest projection has the Seminoles as the No. 10 overall seed paired up with No. 7 seed Auburn.
FSU is looking to make its 25th appearance in the College World Series and its first time with back-to-back trips to Omaha since 1998 through 2000.
FSU is hosting a selection show special Monday afternoon at Bowden's. After the field of 64 teams is announced, head coach Link Jarrett and a few FSU players will join Jeff Culhane and Eric Luallen for a live show from 1-2 p.m. at Bowden's which will be livestreamed on FSU baseball's social media accounts.
