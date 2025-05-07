FSU sports information:



Florida State All-Americans Lottie Woad and Mirabel Ting finished in tie for second place in the individual standings, and the No. 2 ranked and No. 1 seeded Florida State women’s golf team won the team title of the NCAA Lexington Regional Championship at the Keane Trace Golf Club. The Seminoles defeated Georgia Southern and Kansas State by five strokes each to win the third regional in school history following regional championships at Louisville in 2021 and in Tallahassee in 2022.



The Seminoles led the regional from start to finish as they won their single-season school-record seventh team championship of the season. Florida State has won team championships at the Landfall Tradition, Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club, Moon Invitational, Briar’s Creek Invitational, Florida State Match Up, ACC Championship, and now the NCAA Lexington Regional Championship. The Seminoles have won team championships in six of their seven events this spring and in seven of their last eight dating to their final event of the fall season.



Florida State will now play in the NCAA Championship Finals for the school-record ninth consecutive year. The Seminoles have qualified for each NCAA Championship Finals tournament since 2016 (there was no tournament played in 2020). The NCAA Championship Finals will be played in Carlsbad, Calif., at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa May 16-21



Florida State will be joined at the NCAA Finals by Georgia Southern, Kansas State, Southern California and Vanderbilt as the top five finishing teams from the Lexington Regional Championship.



Both Woad and Ting finished with 10 under par totals of 210 to finish in a tie for second place in the individual standings. Woad carded a 69 in the final round and Ting scored a 70 to close the tournament. Carla Bernat of Kansas State carded a 6 under par 66 in the final round to and finished with a 12 under par score of 204 to win the individual regional championship



The 10 under par and 206 scores for both Woad and Ting tied the school record for lowest individual score under par and lowest overall score in an NCAA regional championship in school history. Morgane Metraux and Amanda Doherty also totaled scores of 10 under par 206 in leading the Seminoles to the team championship at the NCAA regional championship in Tallahassee in 2018



“All of the girls played really good golf this week, and I'm so proud of all of them,” said Seminole head coach Amy Bond, the 2025 ACC Coach of the Year. “Advancing from the regional championship is one of the goals we set for ourselves when the season began. The girls took a lot of stress out of the week because they all played well.



“To make it to the national championship is what we’ve worked all spring to do. Now we have the opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the nation as one of the last 30 teams standing.”



Woad led the Seminoles in the final round with a 3 under par score of 69 for a three-round total of 10-under par 206. She totaled six birdies in the third round and finished the 54 hole tournament with 15 birdies – the second-highest total of birdies by any player in the field.



Woad has now finished in the top three in the individual standings of each of her 10 collegiate tournaments during her junior season. She is a total of 44 strokes under par for her junior season and has finished under par in seven consecutive collegiate events. Woad also finished in third place with a 9 under par score of 207 at the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Championship.



Woad, the 2024 ACC Golfer of the Year, is the No. 1 ranked player in the world according to the WAGR and the No. 2 ranked collegiate player by the NCAA.



Ting carded a 2 under par score of 70 in the final round and finished with a 10-under par score of 206. She totaled three birdies – including her third birdie on her final hole of the day – to finish under par for her eighth consecutive tournament. Ting has now finished under par in each of her eight collegiate events during her junior season.



Ting, the 2025 ACC Golfer of the Year, is the No. 1 ranked player in the NCAA and the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world by the World Amateur Golf Rankings.



Senior captain Kaylah Williams carded an even par 72 and finished in a tie for 18th place in the individual standings with an even par score of 216. She totaled five birdies and was never above par in the final round. Williams totaled 11 birdies in her three rounds of play as she finished in the top 20 of the individual standings for the fifth time in 10 events during her final season as a collegiate player.



Freshman Layla Pedrique, who played in the first postseason round of her Seminole career, carded a 76 – a score that counted towards the Seminoles’ third consecutive under par team total.



Florida State finished the championship at 15 under par and as the only team to play under par golf in each of the three rounds of the championship.



“I am happy for the girls who have worked hard to earn a trip to the national championships,” said Bond. “It’s a great feeling to be able to finish the season with an opportunity to play for a national championship.”



NCAA Lexington Regional Championship/May 5-7, 2025

Keane Trace Golf Club/Nicholasville, Ky./Par 72

1/12.-Florida State, 849

T2.-Mirabel Ting, 206

T2.-Lottie Woad, 206

T18.-Kaylah Williams, 216

T38.-Sophia Fullbrook, 222

S.-Layla Pedrique, 76

S.-Alexandra Gazzoli, 158



NCAA Lexington Regional Championship/May 5-7, 2025

Keane Trace Golf Club/Nicholasville, Ky./Par 72

1.-Florida State, 849

T2.-Georgia Southern, 854

T2.-Kansas State, 854

4.-Southern California, 857

5.-Vanderbilt, 866

6.-TCU, 867

7.-Louisville, 871

8.-Miami, 874

9.-Pepperdine, 878

10.-Western Kentucky, 884

10.-Morehead State, 888

12.-Fairleigh Dickinson, 916