FSU women's basketball routs South Alabama to improve to 4-0

FSU sports information:



The No. 12 Florida State Women’s Basketball team continued its winning ways on Sunday afternoon, defeating South Alabama, 80-45, in its Seminole Heritage game at the Donald L. Tucker Center.



Junior forward Makayla Timpson earned her 15th career double-double with 17 points, which led all scorers, and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks. It marked Timpson’s second straight double-double after producing one in FSU’s last game against Florida.



Florida State had five players reach double-figure scoring, including 17 by Timpson, 14 by Amaya Bonner, 12 by O’Mariah Gordon and 10 by both Sara Bejedi and Sakyia White.



Ta’Niya Latson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to lead a defensive effort that held Southern Alabama to 22 percent shooting and forced 14 turnovers.



FSU raced off to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter with Gordon scoring seven points. She was 3-of-5 from the line in addition to hitting one from the floor in the opening frame.



The Seminoles outscored South Alabama 17-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-19 lead into halftime.



Bejedi scored five in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating three just before halftime. Timpson led the Noles in scoring in the first half with 10 points, four of which came in the second quarter.



Florida State went on to outscore South Alabama 27-12 in the third quarter with Timpson leading all scorers with 15 after three quarters and Bonner recording 12. It’s already the fifth time this season FSU has recorded 25 or more points in a quarter.



FSU cruised in the fourth quarter, out-scoring South Alabama 16-14.



The Seminoles out-rebounded the Jaguars, 60-42, and continued to stay efficient from the free throw line by shooting 12-of-13. FSU was also able to get plenty of scores inside, out-scoring South Alabama 36-14 in the paint.



FSU will spend their Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas as they play in the Ball Dawgs Classic held at the Dollar Loan Center. The Seminoles will face Northwestern in its first game at 2 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov 22, in a game that can be streamed via FloHoops.



The winner of Wednesday’s game will go on to face the winner of No. 6 Stanford and Belmont on Friday, Nov. 24, at 11:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. PT. The consolation game would take place on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.