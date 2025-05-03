FSU sports information:



Jazzy Francik joined the history books on Saturday afternoon as the true freshman threw the first no-hitter against a ranked opponent in program history in a 8-0 win in six innings against No. 15 Virginia Tech (39-10, 17-6). The Seminoles (44-7, 18-2) earned the series win over the Hokies and are one of two teams (Oregon and FSU) in the Power Four to not lose a conference series this season.



Francik is the first true freshman to throw a no-hitter since Lacey Waldrop on February 12, 2012, against Ole Miss. Francik retired 18 out of the 21 batters she faced and struck out three batters. Few have finished the regular season better in the circle than Francik. In her last three starts, Francik has pitched 19 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits with 21 strikeouts. Overall, Francik holds a 1.57 ERA which is the lowest in the ACC. Francik has a 1.24 ERA in ACC play. She is the only player in the ACC with a sub 2.00 ERA in ACC play. Teammate Ashtyn Danley is the next closest with a 2.24 ERA.



The Noles helped out Francik right away as Isa Torres hit a leadoff infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Torres moved over to third on a sac bunt from Jahni Kerr and scored on a sac fly from Jaysoni Beachum. Katie Dack sent the second pitch she saw deep over the left field fence for her team-leading 13th home run of the season to put the Noles up 2-0.



Hallie Wacaser added another run in the second as she battled back from being down 1-2 in the count and eventually worked the count full. On the eighth pitch of the at bat, Wacaser hit her first home run since March 22 at Duke and her sixth home run of the year.



Kerr led off the inning with a single, and Dack looked to have her second home run of the game, but the ball just caught the top of the wall. Kerr scored on the play to give Dack her second RBI of the day.



FSU did not score in the fourth inning ending a streak of 10 consecutive innings with a run scored dating back to yesterday's game. FSU scored 17 runs in those 10 innings.



After a scoreless fifth inning, FSU put up a crooked number in the sixth with four runs on four hits. Annabelle Widra drew a walk, and Angelee Bueno hit her second double of the day to score Widra. Addie DeLong hit a sharp ground ball on the third base line that squirted past the diving third baseman towards the dugout allowing DeLong to scurry to second and put two runners in scoring position for the Noles. Krystina Hartley drove home Bueno on a sac fly, and Torres doubled to put the Noles up 7-0. Kerr added the eighth run with a single up the middle. Kerr has recorded a RBI in her last eight games.



Francik would need to retire the nation's home run leader to lead off the sixth to keep the no hitter alive and did just that with a groundout to first. Two more flyouts gave Francik the no-hitter and secured the series for the Noles.



FSU has now won seven consecutive games against ranked opponents (Alabama, Duke, Florida, Virginia Tech). In those seven games, FSU is outscoring its opponents 63-23.



The Noles will look for the series sweep Sunday at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.