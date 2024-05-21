Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 15,963
-
- 10,650
-
- 1,853
FSU sports information:
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Sophomore All-American and National Player of the Year Finalist Lottie Woad finished in second place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women's Golf team finished in a tie for 11th place in the team standings as stroke play in the NCAA Championship Finals on the North Course at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa came to a close.
Woad’s finish is the best in school history and the second top five individual finish in school history at the NCAA Championship Finals. Florida State’s tied for 11th place finish in the team standing marks the seventh time in school history the Seminoles have finished in the top 12 in the team standings at the NCAA Championship. It marks the sixth time under coach Amy Bond that Florida State has finished in the top 12 in the final standings at the NCAA Championship Finals. Bond has led the Seminoles to a school-record six consecutive top 12 finishes. During that span of six years, Florida State has finished within the top 12 six different times (fifth in 2022 and 2023, ninth in 2021, and 12th in 2018, 2019 and 2024).
The top eight finishing teams in stroke play – Stanford, LSU, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Clemson, Oregon, UCLA, and Auburn – advanced to the match play competition which begins Tuesday. Stanford faces Auburn, LSU faces Oregon, Texas A&M plays UCLA, and Southern Cal faces Clemson in the quarterfinals of match play on Tuesday.
Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M won the individual championship – the first individual title of her career – with a three-shot victory over Woad.
Woad earned the best finish with the lowest score and best score vs. par at the NCAA Championship Finals in school history. Woad’s overall score of 279 broke Charlotte Heath’s record 282 and set a new school record with her 9 under par score.
Woad’s score of 65 in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Championship is tied for the lowest single round score during her career, is tied for the lowest single round score in school history, and is the lowest single round score in the NCAA Championship in school history.
Woad’s score of 65 in the first round is just the seventh score in the 60’s by a Florida State golfer in the NCAA Tournament. Her second place finish the standings is her 16th career top-10 finish – tied for the fourth highest top-10 total in school history. Seminole All-American Matilda Castren is Florida State’s all-time leader with 24 career top-10 finishes as a Seminole.
Woad’s second career score of 65 makes her just the second player in school history with multiple career single round sores of 65. She (in the 2022 Schooner Fall Classic and the 2024 NCAA Championship) and Castren (in the 2016 Jim West Challenge and the 2017 Clemson Invitational) are the only two of the nine players in school history who have carded a single round score of 65 to accomplish the score multiple times as Seminoles.
Woad led the Seminoles with a 3 under par score of 69 in the final round. She totaled scores of 65-74-71-69 for her 9 under par total of 279. She birdied four of her final 10 holes as she posted her second score in the 60’s during the four round NCAA Championship. Woad’s score of 69 was the lowest round of the day among the golfers who advanced to the final round of stroke play.
“It’s been a great season for me,” said Woad shortly after finishing play in her second career NCAA Championship. “It’s definitely been consistent; I’ve contended in most events which is great because it gives me lots of experience trying to win tournaments.”
Heath (75 in the final round) Alice Hodge (73 in the final round) completed their Florida State careers as two of the most successful players in school history. Both are among the top 15 players for stroke average in school history and led the Seminoles to four consecutive top-11 national championship finishes.
2024 NCAA Championship Finals/May 17-22, 2024
La Costa North Course/Carlsbad, Calif./Par 72
T11/15.-Florida State, 1,182
2.-Lottie Woad, 279
T53.-Alice Hodge, 300
T62.-Charlotte Heath, 302
T65.-Mirabel Ting, 303
82.-Katherine Cook, 315
2024 NCAA Championship Finals/May 17-22, 2024
La Costa Champions Course/Carlsbad, Calif./Par 72
1.-Stanford,
2.-Texas A&M,
3.-LSU,
4.-Southern Cal, 1,165
5.-Clemson, 1,170
T6.-Oregon, 1,171
T6.-UCLA, 1,171
8.-Auburn, 1,172
9.-Wake Forest, 1,174
10.-Arkansas, 1,177
T11-Florida State, 1,182
T11.-Texas, 1,182
T11.-Northwestern, 1,182
14.-Duke, 1,184
15.-Mississippi State, 1,186
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Sophomore All-American and National Player of the Year Finalist Lottie Woad finished in second place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women's Golf team finished in a tie for 11th place in the team standings as stroke play in the NCAA Championship Finals on the North Course at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa came to a close.
Woad’s finish is the best in school history and the second top five individual finish in school history at the NCAA Championship Finals. Florida State’s tied for 11th place finish in the team standing marks the seventh time in school history the Seminoles have finished in the top 12 in the team standings at the NCAA Championship. It marks the sixth time under coach Amy Bond that Florida State has finished in the top 12 in the final standings at the NCAA Championship Finals. Bond has led the Seminoles to a school-record six consecutive top 12 finishes. During that span of six years, Florida State has finished within the top 12 six different times (fifth in 2022 and 2023, ninth in 2021, and 12th in 2018, 2019 and 2024).
The top eight finishing teams in stroke play – Stanford, LSU, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Clemson, Oregon, UCLA, and Auburn – advanced to the match play competition which begins Tuesday. Stanford faces Auburn, LSU faces Oregon, Texas A&M plays UCLA, and Southern Cal faces Clemson in the quarterfinals of match play on Tuesday.
Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M won the individual championship – the first individual title of her career – with a three-shot victory over Woad.
Woad earned the best finish with the lowest score and best score vs. par at the NCAA Championship Finals in school history. Woad’s overall score of 279 broke Charlotte Heath’s record 282 and set a new school record with her 9 under par score.
Woad’s score of 65 in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Championship is tied for the lowest single round score during her career, is tied for the lowest single round score in school history, and is the lowest single round score in the NCAA Championship in school history.
Woad’s score of 65 in the first round is just the seventh score in the 60’s by a Florida State golfer in the NCAA Tournament. Her second place finish the standings is her 16th career top-10 finish – tied for the fourth highest top-10 total in school history. Seminole All-American Matilda Castren is Florida State’s all-time leader with 24 career top-10 finishes as a Seminole.
Woad’s second career score of 65 makes her just the second player in school history with multiple career single round sores of 65. She (in the 2022 Schooner Fall Classic and the 2024 NCAA Championship) and Castren (in the 2016 Jim West Challenge and the 2017 Clemson Invitational) are the only two of the nine players in school history who have carded a single round score of 65 to accomplish the score multiple times as Seminoles.
Woad led the Seminoles with a 3 under par score of 69 in the final round. She totaled scores of 65-74-71-69 for her 9 under par total of 279. She birdied four of her final 10 holes as she posted her second score in the 60’s during the four round NCAA Championship. Woad’s score of 69 was the lowest round of the day among the golfers who advanced to the final round of stroke play.
“It’s been a great season for me,” said Woad shortly after finishing play in her second career NCAA Championship. “It’s definitely been consistent; I’ve contended in most events which is great because it gives me lots of experience trying to win tournaments.”
Heath (75 in the final round) Alice Hodge (73 in the final round) completed their Florida State careers as two of the most successful players in school history. Both are among the top 15 players for stroke average in school history and led the Seminoles to four consecutive top-11 national championship finishes.
2024 NCAA Championship Finals/May 17-22, 2024
La Costa North Course/Carlsbad, Calif./Par 72
T11/15.-Florida State, 1,182
2.-Lottie Woad, 279
T53.-Alice Hodge, 300
T62.-Charlotte Heath, 302
T65.-Mirabel Ting, 303
82.-Katherine Cook, 315
2024 NCAA Championship Finals/May 17-22, 2024
La Costa Champions Course/Carlsbad, Calif./Par 72
1.-Stanford,
2.-Texas A&M,
3.-LSU,
4.-Southern Cal, 1,165
5.-Clemson, 1,170
T6.-Oregon, 1,171
T6.-UCLA, 1,171
8.-Auburn, 1,172
9.-Wake Forest, 1,174
10.-Arkansas, 1,177
T11-Florida State, 1,182
T11.-Texas, 1,182
T11.-Northwestern, 1,182
14.-Duke, 1,184
15.-Mississippi State, 1,186