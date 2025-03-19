Most NFL scouts will be at FSU on Friday morning for Pro Day to observe AZ Thomas and Josh Farmer as well as Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno. They'll work out inside the IPF, although I'm sure the specialists will use the outdoor field.



A large number of potential late picks and free agents will also work out on Friday. Typically there are some CFL scouts, too. The list of Seminoles who are scheduled to work out:



Davonte Brown

Jeremiah Byers

Fentrell Cypress

Ja'Khi Douglas

Kevin Knowles II

Sione Lolohea

DJ Lundy

Kyle Morlock

Kentron Poitier

Cam Riley

Maurice Smith

Lawrance Toafili

DJ Uiagalelei

Darius Washington