Football FSU's Pro Day is Friday - participant list

May 10, 2022
Most NFL scouts will be at FSU on Friday morning for Pro Day to observe AZ Thomas and Josh Farmer as well as Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno. They'll work out inside the IPF, although I'm sure the specialists will use the outdoor field.

A large number of potential late picks and free agents will also work out on Friday. Typically there are some CFL scouts, too. The list of Seminoles who are scheduled to work out:

Davonte Brown
Jeremiah Byers
Fentrell Cypress
Ja'Khi Douglas
Kevin Knowles II
Sione Lolohea
DJ Lundy
Kyle Morlock
Kentron Poitier
Cam Riley
Maurice Smith
Lawrance Toafili
DJ Uiagalelei
Darius Washington
 
