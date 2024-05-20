Grading the room - Offense

QB
DJ Uiagalelei - (SR)
Brock Glenn - (SO)
Luke Kromenhoek -(FR)
Trevor Jackson - (FR)
Tramell Jones - (FR) (Committed to FSU)
Comments: GRADE A- If Glenn stays for the 2025 season the Seminoles should have as good of a quarterback room as they have had in a long time. The talent level at the position has really been upgraded since Mike Norvell took over. You never know what these guys will do but Glenn showed last year in the Orange Bowl the ability to be a starter down the road for FSU. He made some nice throws even though he was put in a terrible position. Kromenhoek is one of the most gifted quarterbacks FSU has had in a long time. Jackson was a steal, getting him to walk on. Jones will have time to develop.
Options 2026 Class: Faizon Brandon - 6-4, 190 (5-Star), Brady Smigiel (Newbury Park CA) (4-Star), Romin Seymour (3-Star)
I have seen Brandon and Seymour in person. I like Brandon but am shocked at how high the kid is ranked. I would have never expected him to be ranked as the top signal caller in the country. Seymour has a ton of potential. He has some nice tools to work with.
RB
Lawrance Toafili (SR)
Samuel Singleton (FR)
Kam Davis (FR)
Micahi Danzy (FR)
Roydell Williams (SR)
2025 Class - Byron Louis (FR)
Comments: GRADE A- One thing Norvell has shown as head coach is the ability to scout, evaluate and develop running backs. I doubt any other program has had multiple walk-ons end up scholarship players at other schools. Danzy, Davis and if FSU lands Louis is going to be an elite room in 2025-2026. Singleton showed some promise this spring. I expect FSU to sign two backs in the 2025 class. Landing Louis would be huge. Anything above that would be icing on the cake.
Options 2026 Class: Derrek Cooper - Chaminade - FSU leads for Cooper. He is in the same class of back as Sony Michel, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry IMHO. He will be a five-star, elite player. If FSU lands Louis in 2025 and Cooper in 2026, they will have the best backfield in the ACC while both are in college.
TE
Kyle Morlock (SR)
Jerrale Powers (SO)
Brian Courtney (JR)
Jackson West (JR)
Landen Thomas (FR)
2025 Class - Hollis Davidson (FR)
Comments: Grade B - Under Norvell the TE position is always going to be important. They got it right with Jaheim Bell last year. It will be interesting to see how this room develops. West just did not look athletic to me in the spring game. Morlock has one year and is solid at best. We have no idea what Powers brings. Courtney is a body. So this room comes down to Landen Thomas developing into a player. I think he has very good upside. Davidson would be right up there with Thomas. If any of the other guys can develop this room is fine. Landing Elyiss Williams would be the game changer. This grade would go from B to A quickly ... especially if you are landing Davidson as well.
Options 2026 Class: None at this time
WR
Jakhi Douglas (SR)
Destyn Hill (FR-Med RS)
Kentron Poitier (SR)
Deuce Spann (SR)
Hykeem Williams (SO)
Darion Williamson (SR)
Lawayne McCoy (FR)
BJ Gibson (FR)
Camdon Frier (FR)
Elijah Moore (FR)
Malik Benson (SR)
Jalen Brown (SO)
2025 - Joshua Moore (FR)
Comments: Grade B+++ - FSU has killed it in the transfer portal at WR with Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and now what looks to be another star in Malik Benson. Hykeem Williams flashed at times last year. He is a great blocking receiver. He can still become a No. 1, top-rated receiver. Now it is up to him. After that the older guys have not developed. Kentron Poitier is a good No. 3. He could be a No. 2 this year. Hill is out for the season. I think FSU sits great at the slot with Frier, Gibson and McCoy. Adding Moore would be a plus. Now they need to land one of Brown, Wiley, McCutcheon or Lockett. Just land one and this grade goes to A. I feel FSU has a legit shot at Brown. He just put out his top four and FSU was one of the schools.
Options 2026 - Efrem White - Vero Beach (Committed), Calvin Russell (Miami Northwestern), Malachi Toney (American H-Committed to Miami)
OL
Julian Armella-(SO)
Jeremiah Byers-(SR)
Jaylen Early-(FR)
Bryson Estes-(JR)
Keiondre Jones-(SR)
Andre Otto -(FR)
Robert Scott-(SR)
Thomas Shrader-(SR)
Luke Simmons-(FR)
Maurice Smith-(SR)
Darius Washington-(SR)
Tye Hylton (FR)
Jayden Todd (FR)
Manassse Itete-(FR)
Jonathan Daniels (FR)
Jacob Rizy (SR)
Richie Leonard (SR)
TJ Ferguson (JR)
Solomon Thomas - OT/OG (Committed to FSU)
2025 Class - Josh Petty (OT), Ziyare Addison (OT), Peyton Joseph (OG), Max Buchanan (C)
Comments: Grade A - Under coach Alex Atkins the OL has improved its play on the field since Day 1. The high school and portal linemen have been a mixed bag so far. That is expected when you are trying to rebuild an OL that was a mess early on. It takes time and about 4-5 classes to really get the OL to where you want it as a program. Would like to see Early, Armella, Otto and Simmons take the next step. Add in Thomas, Petty, Addison, Joseph and Buchanan and what was once a major weakness will become a strength in 2025. FSU is in good shape on the OL, which outside of QB the most important position group on offense is if not the entire team.
Options 2026 OT Micah Smith - 6-5, 305 (Vero Beach)
