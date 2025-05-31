It's safe to say Friday's regional opener didn't go according to the gameplan for Florida State.



A rain delay of over two hours chased FSU starting pitcher Joey Volini after just three innings. FSU entered the rain delay tied at 2 and was going to need to tax its bullpen.



Thankfully for the Seminoles, their offense and bullpen were up to the challenge.



FSU came out of the rain delay on fire with three immediate runs in the bottom of the third and the bullpen delivered in a big way with an unexpectedly large number of innings to work with. That proved to be enough for the No. 9 seed Seminoles (39-14) to come away with a 6-2 win in their Tallahassee Regional opener over fourth-seeded Bethune-Cookman (37-22).



"Good ballgame..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "You're in that position and you know there's a chance that's a difficult midgame decision on burning some arms. But we had to do what we had to do to find a way to win that thing."



The first batter out of the extended weather delay due to lightning and heavy rain in the area was FSU centerfielder Max Williams, who walked. The second batter was first baseman Myles Bailey, who crushed a two-run homer to right field. It was the 16th homer of the season for the freshman slugger and his fourth straight game with a home run, giving FSU a 4-2 lead. Bailey finished his NCAA Tournament debut reaching in all four plate appearances with a homer, a single and a pair of walks.



The first two runs of the game for the Seminoles also came on home runs. Max Williams opened the scoring with a solo home run, his 18th of the season, in the first inning. Chase Williams then added another run on his first career FSU homer in his first career NCAA Tournament at-bat in the second inning.



"To see that one go, it felt good," Williams said. "Some butterflies in the stomach for sure."



Jorge Rodriguez tied the game just before the rain delay began with a two-run single off Volini.



That run support in the fourth proved to be all the FSU bullpen needed. After Volini got through three innings, allowing two runs on five hits, Peyton Prescott, Chris Knier and John Abraham combined for six shutout innings of relief work.



Prescott was turned to first coming out of the delay. He worked 2.2 scoreless innings before Knier was brought out of the bullpen to replace him with two runners on and two outs in the sixth inning, inducing a flyout to get out of the jam. Knier faced the minimum over the seventh and eighth. Abraham allowed a pair of two-out singles but got a strikeout to end the game and preserve a stellar combined outing for the bullpen.



The three FSU relievers combined to allow no runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven batters, walking two and hitting one. While Bethune-Cookman had 10 hits to FSU's six, the Wildcats were just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.



It was good the bullpen rose to the occasion as significantly as it did because the offensive production largely disappeared after the third inning. The Seminoles had one run on one hit over their final five innings at the plate, plating just one more run on a wild pitch in the eighth. The top two hitters in the FSU lineup, Gage Harrelson and Alex Lodise, were a combined 0 for 8 in the regional opener.



With the win, FSU is through to the winner's bracket game which is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. It awaits the winner of Friday night's matchup between No. 2 seed Northeastern and No. 3 seed Mississippi State.



