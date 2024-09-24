Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
A couple notes from Leonard Hamilton and Jamir Watkins as FSU opened up its first full day of team practice. The team has a limited window of hours over the summer - can't recall exact number of limitations - but that's a good time for Hamilton and the staff to get a feel for the team and hit on fundamentals.
Jamir Watkins is back and is unquestionably a big piece for FSU in 2024-25, whether you're choosing to be an optimist, realist or pessimist. Four returners from last season with Watkins, Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bowen and Waka Mbatch.
Lots of intriguing talent, much of it the younger guys. A few portal additions that will be important in the rotation. How the pieces fit and how does it look as a team? I have serious doubts but want to see more in the coming weeks and months.
Bowen is fun to watch. He's still slight at 6-10 and 195 but bouncy and athletic with a nice jumper. Needs to add more weight but a fun rotational piece and he sees himself as someone who can be a good defender and block some shots.
Among the newcomers, Malique Ewin is a juco transfer and Lawrenceville, Ga., native. He's 6-11 and 230 pounds. I thought he would look more physically impressive but he appears to be a rebounder and a post presence. It's tough to gauge as most of FSU's forwards are thinner, but Ewin will likely be the best matchup against the ACC's bigs.
Daquan Davis is a freshman point guard who picked FSU over GT. He has a pretty jump shot. Hamilton doesn't want to rely on freshmen, but my feeling is Jackson is more off a shooting guard than a point. So we'll see how Daquan comes along. If FSU can rebound, anyone can bring the ball up the floor. We get that. But in a halfcourt set, who makes sure the ball moves around? Likely Davis and Jackson.
Who are the leaders? It's Watkins and Bowen. Neither strike me as outspoken guys. But Watkins is someone with tons of experience from VCU and FSU, as well as his NBA workouts, so he is well-respected.
Alier Maluk reclassified to enroll early. He's slender at 7-foot and 218 pounds. Perhaps we see him in the non-conference but can't imagine how much he plays against ACC bigs.
Hearing good things about 6-7, 200-pound Bostyn Holt. He was at Utah and then South Dakota State. Holt should be in the rotation.
Mbatch (6-10, 225) was on the side / limited. Not sure what to gather from him ahead of year 2 just yet.
Nine scholarship newcomers total between the transfers and freshmen. That's far from what Hamilton wants as he craves longevity and consistency. I don't have a good feel for all of them yet, but we'll be watching in future practices.
Adrian Crawford's son, Jalen, is a walk-on. He's 6-foot and 145 pounds.
The roster is updated here. The full schedule drops tonight on the ACC Network. We'll have a story on it and I'll update the schedule page later, too.
