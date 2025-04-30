Even having to replace three starters, the Florida State coaching staff went into spring camp pretty optimistic about its cornerback position room.



There were a number of promising, somewhat unproven options in that room and a new defensive scheme that was likely to present more opportunities to make plays on the ball after the Seminoles had just four interceptions (three from defensive backs) in 2024.



"I'm excited about that group. I think we've got some really talented guys at the corner position," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in his post-spring press conference Wednesday. "There's versatility in where they can align and what they can do. Obviously, a lot of competition."



However, FSU also was open to the right fit if it presented itself in the post-spring transfer portal window.



Enter Houston cornerback transfer Jeremiah Wilson, who entered the portal on April 18. He was a proven commodity in the secondary, coming off a breakout season for the Cougars. He also had familiarity with FSU's staff, originally signing to play for new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White at Syracuse in 2022.



As such, Wilson fit that mold of what they were looking for in a proven transfer who can be someone to build around in a position group filled with yet-untapped potential. He became FSU's first commit in the final portal window of the offseason while visiting campus last weekend.



"When he had announced that he was going in the portal, we really got a chance to look, study, kind of go through all things of what he was able to do this last year," Norvell said. "Obviously, coach White was involved in his recruiting process when he went to Syracuse, and so there is familiarity of the young man. But even seeing just his growth, when he went in a portal, it was something that we knew we wanted to pursue."



Wilson, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound cornerback, is coming off his only season at Houston after transferring in from Syracuse where he broke onto the scene nationally in a major way. He started the season coming off the bench but started the final eight games for the Cougars, establishing himself as one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the country.



His 86.9 coverage grade according to PFF was best among Big 12 cornerbacks and 12th nationally among eligible cornerbacks. He allowed 17 catches on 38 targets (44.7%) with twice as many interceptions (four) as he had touchdowns allowed (two) along with five pass breakups.



On top of what he accomplished on the field last season, Norvell said his time spent with Wilson during his visit confirmed to him and the staff that he was a good fit in terms of the personality he's bringing to the program.



"Just his energy, the work ethic that he has, the desire to come in and to be able to pour all that he has into into this team..." Norvell said. "A guy that's been highly productive. He's a football guy, and he's very active around the ball, throw his body around, plays with high energy. Really has a relentless kind of mindset in the game, and then, he's been a great playmaker. We're looking forward to what he brings to the corner position."



An added bonus for Wilson, a native of Kissimmee, is that after stints in New York and Texas, he'll get to finish his collegiate career back in his home state playing for the team he grew up cheering for.



"He's loved Florida State his entire life, and now he'll get a chance to end his collegiate career here as a Florida State Seminole."



Wilson joins the ranks of a position group filled with a number of players who turned heads this season. Redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls had multiple interceptions this spring and made a strong case for a starting spot. Redshirt freshman Charles Lester III was a highly-touted recruit a year ago and made some plays this spring. Quindarrius Jones, Edwin Joseph, Ricky Knight III and others are also very much in the mix.



With the defensive scheme change, FSU also now has just two cornerbacks on the field in most occasions, allowing the depth to be better distributed and not stretched as thin at three spots.



Norvell said Wednesday that the addition of a player coming off a season as good as the one Wilson just had only further bolsters that position group ahead of the 2025 season.



"He was the right guy for our cornerback room to be able to come in," Norvell said. "We're excited about what that will do for that room and seeing those guys continue to elevate."