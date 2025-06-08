Through two games of the Corvallis Super Regional, the pitching from both teams has been top-notch.



While the offenses are both full of some current and future highly-regarded draft prospects, the arms have handily won the day with 13 total runs scored in the first two games of the best-of-three series.







Entering Sunday night's winner-take-all Game 3 at Goss Stadium (9 p.m. EST on ESPN2), the pitching staffs are both a bit taxed, which could open the door for some more scoring.



Here's a look at the likely availability of both teams' pitching staffs entering the final game of the super regional with a spot in Omaha on the line.



Florida State



FSU basically confirmed what was expected in a Sunday morning social media post. A picture of Wes Mendes in the morning information graphic post shows he'll get the ball to start Game 3 on the mound.







The sophomore lefty has been exceptional down the stretch for the Seminoles. While he went through a bit of a lull in the middle of the season, he's thrown five or more innings in each of his last four starts and six of his last seven starts entering Sunday night. He's coming off a career-best game (8 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 9 K, 2 BB) last Sunday in the Seminoles' closing game of the Corvallis Super Regional.



Another extended start of six or more innings would pick up the FSU pitching staff, like Jamie Arnold's 6.2 innings Saturday night did. But it seems highly unlikely he'll cover all of Sunday's game. Even eight innings for the second straight week would be a big surprise. As such, FSU will need to rely on a few bullpen arms.



Peyton Prescott, who got the save Saturday night, will be unavailable after throwing 33 pitches in Game 2. Joe Charles, who blew the save in Game 1, is also unlikely to be unavailable after throwing 48 pitches on Friday, although a return for a small amount of pitches can't be entirely ruled out given the stakes.



However, FSU does have a host of other bullpen arms available. Right-handed pitchers John Abraham (4.64 ERA over 33 innings) and Maison Martinez (5.55 ERA over 24.1 inning) should both be good after throwing eight pitches each on Friday and Saturday, respectively. RHP Chris Knier (4.72 ERA over 26.2 innings) threw 2.1 scoreless innings last Friday vs. Bethune-Cookman but has not yet thrown in the super regional and will be available.



Also on the roster are a number of guys who haven't yet thrown in the NCAA Tournament. That includes LHP Brady Louck (3.86 ERA over 11.2 innings), LHP Payton Manca (5.82 ERA over 21.2 innings), LHP Connor Hults (8.31 ERA over 4.1 innings), LHP Jacob Marlowe (9.28 ERA over 10.2 innings) and RHP Ben Barrett (11.57 ERA over 11.2 innings).



Oregon State



In a bit of a twist, Oregon State is not starting its third weekend starter, Eric Segura (8-2, 4.47 ERA over 54.1 innings), a sophomore RHP who stepped into the Friday starter role down the final stretch of OSU's regular season.



Instead, the Beavers will give the ball to redshirt freshman RHP James DeCremer (4.72 ERA over 26.2 innings) for his third career start. He made his second career start in Monday's winner-take-all game of the Corvallis Regional and excelled, throwing five shutout, two-hit innings against USC to improve to 3-0 on the season.



His five innings and 71 pitches in that game were both season highs so he's not particularly extended and could be more of an opener. However, they will likely ride him if he's having success against FSU's lineup. He has 28 strikeouts to 11 walks over his 26.2 innings this season and that appearance in the regional finale was his first appearance on the mound since May 13.



While Segura isn't getting the start, he's likely to be available for some bulk work out of the bullpen. He started OSU's regional opener vs. St. Mary's and was not effective at all, lasting just a third of an inning and allowing three runs on two hits, a walk and three hit-by-pitches. But he was much better out of the bullpen in Monday's regional final win over USC, throwing three shutout innings and allowing just one hit and three walks with five strikeouts.



Getting into the bullpen, OSU has a deeper overall bullpen than FSU but it has also been a bit more taxed than the Seminoles', covering 3.1 more innings of work through the first two games of the super regional.



The one OSU reliever who seems very unlikely to be available is RHP Wyatt Queen (3.35 ERA over 45.2 innings) after he threw 40 pitches Saturday night, allowing one run on two hits. RHP Laif Palmer (2.12 ERA over 29.2 innings) is potentially but not definitely available for Sunday's game after throwing 17 pitches in Game 2, allowing two hits in two-thirds of an inning.



The three relievers Oregon State used on Friday have differing levels of potential availability for Sunday's Game 3. RHP Kellan Oakes (3.60 ERA over 35 innings) will definitely be available for the Beavers after throwing just nine pitches in the 10th inning and recording the win in Game 1. RHP AJ Hutcheson (3.71 ERA over 43.2 innings) is likely available for at least a few batters after throwing 21 pitches on Friday, allowing one run on two hits.



Probably the biggest question mark for OSU's bullpen availability is LHP Nelson Keljo. He has electric stuff and started the season in the Friday starter role and has a 3.79 ERA over 54.2 innings in 2025. However, he threw 37 pitches over 2.2 innings on Friday and was tagged for two runs on four hits, striking out three batters. He wouldn't likely be available for as large a pitching load but he could potentially be used in a limited capacity with the season on the line.



The OSU pitchers that haven't yet been used this weekend include freshman RHP Zach Kmatz (3.91 ERA over 23 innings), sophomore LHP Max Fraser (5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings), redshirt senior RHP Joey Mundt (6.00 ERA over 15 innings), freshman RHP Zach Edwards (6.75 ERA over 16 innings) and junior LHP Tanner Douglas (13.85 ERA over 13 innings).



However things break down, it sure appears to be setting up for quite a chess match in Sunday's winner-take-all game with a spot in the College World Series on the line.