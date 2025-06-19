Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 24,437
-
- 15,223
-
- 1,853
In college football, we rank everything in the preseason.
The summer is filled with subjective lists. Pick up a preseason college football magazine or scroll national websites that cover the sport, and you’ll often find varying opinions on who has the best players at a specific position, which teams that are likeliest to bounce back and go bowling in 2025.
This is a time of year that many writers (somewhat sarcastically) refer to as “list season,” where we use the extended break between the end of spring practice and the spring portal window to compile thoughts ahead of the start of preseason practices.
What do various sites and magazines think of FSU in June? We’ll take an early look at some of their predictions and we’ll offer our thoughts.
FSU’s wide receivers are good (or not?)
The Seminoles have the 10th-best wide receiver group in the nation by Lindy’s, a preseason magazine that is bullish on Duce Robinson. The Southern Cal transfer is the magazine’s No. 12 returning receiver in college football and is named by Lindy’s as a first-team All-ACC player.
Match up that optimism with a dose of pessimism from Athlon, a magazine that thinks FSU has the No. 8 wide receiver group among the ACC's 17 teams.
The truth is probably in the middle: Duce Robinson should stretch the field but wasn’t a consistent enough target in USC’s offense. He could be a frequent target at FSU, and the reviews this spring were overwhelmingly positive as Robinson impressed prior to what was viewed as a minor injury at the midpoint of the spring.
Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White were significant needs for a receiver group that was underwhelming in 2024 and return just a few options who caught passes last fall. Tight end Landen Thomas (14 catches, 173 yards and 1 TD) is the only returning pass catcher with more than 10 receptions.
While there’s excitement about Robinson and White, the Seminoles need Lawayne McCoy (six catches) and Elijah Moore (two catches) to lead a sophomore surge. Jaylin Lucas had three catches in two games before his injury and, whether you consider him a back or receiver, he has been a playmaker in practices.
Praise for Darrell Jackson, but not FSU’s full line
Darrell Jackson is viewed by Lindy’s and Athlon as a preseason first-team All-ACC pick. Lindy’s ranks Jackson as the No. 8 defensive tackle in the nation. But the Seminoles’ defensive front is outside of the top 10 by Lindy’s and ranks sixth in the ACC by Athlon. Pro Football Focus doesn’t have FSU’s defensive line in its top 10 fronts across the nation.
This is likely the nature of the transfer portal and the lack of returning production, with Joshua Farmer off to the NFL and Patrick Payton (LSU) and Marvin Jones Jr. (Oklahoma) finding new homes.
While Jackson is regarded highly, writers who cover college football don’t feel the same about the full defensive line room that now includes James Williams (Nebraska), DeAnte McCray (Western Kentucky) and Deamontae Diggs (Coastal Carolina) while returning Daniel Lyons.
We could argue the first-team defensive front has serious upside, although questions about overall depth are present, and that the Seminoles should be valued higher. But the transfer portal makes evaluating position rooms across the ACC and the nation a challenging projection.
About FSU’s talent
We all expect FSU to bounce back from a 2-10 season. Las Vegas has put the win-loss projection at 7 or 7.5 wins, an early gauge of just how much of a jump the oddsmakers think could happen.
But Pro Football Focus doesn’t have any of FSU’s position groups in its top 10 lists, which isn’t surprising but speaks to the overall questions about the depth of talent in position groups. Athlon ranks each ACC team and its position groups, but the magazine has FSU no higher than sixth (at defensive line, linebacker and defensive back). The Seminoles’ quarterbacks and receivers were ranked eighth and running backs placed seventh.
FSU’s opponents are a mixed bag
The Seminoles will face Clemson and Miami, both of which are perceived as the ACC’s top teams. Alabama is viewed as the No. 3 team in the SEC, too.
On the plus side: FSU plays a considerable number of the perceived-weakest ACC teams. “The Seminoles' schedule features some big tests, but it also has enough patsies to ensure a high floor,” CBSSports.com writes.
The Seminoles will travel to Stanford, which drew 17s across the board at every position group by Athlon. Lindy’s also has FSU playing five teams toward the bottom of its ACC predicted order of finish — No. 11 NC State, No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 Virginia and No. 16 Stanford. Athlon views those opponents similarly, with NC State at 10, Virginia Tech at 11, Virginia at 14, Wake Forest at 16 and Stanford at 17.
Coupled with FCS opponent East Texas A&M and Kent State, there are enough games to feel confident about FSU clearing the bar of bowl-eligibility with six wins. Oh, Kent State? The Flashes, who went 0-12 in 2024, are last among the FBS teams at 136th in Lindy’s rankings.
Everyone’s chasing Clemson
Athlon ranks Clemson’s position groups the best among ACC programs at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. That gives the Tigers the consensus best groups at five of seven positions, with “only” the No. 2 offensive line and a No. 6 running back group.
Clemson is the clear-cut favorite in the ACC with the likes of Miami, Louisville and others in pursuit. FSU is predicted to finish fourth in the ACC by Lindy’s and seventh in the ACC by Athlon.
Ranking the P4 schools, FBS programs
ESPN.com did an interesting "future power ranking" of Power 4 college football teams through 2025 and '26 based on its criteria: returning quarterback, likelihood of a multi-year QB on the roster, offensive line/defensive line outlook, roster management, star power (award contenders nationally and at the conference level) and coaching staff.
While we could debate the categories used, FSU ranks 39th among the 68 P4 teams. ESPN.com notes that coach Mike Norvell has leaned heavily on the transfer portal “in both good times and bad” and that high school recruiting has “lagged” under Norvell.
Lindy’s ranks FSU at No. 37 among all FBS schools going into 2025. Athlon has FSU at No. 45 among the FBS schools.
The consensus appears that FSU will bounce back but the rebound won't be good enough to push the Seminoles into the top 25.
The summer is filled with subjective lists. Pick up a preseason college football magazine or scroll national websites that cover the sport, and you’ll often find varying opinions on who has the best players at a specific position, which teams that are likeliest to bounce back and go bowling in 2025.
This is a time of year that many writers (somewhat sarcastically) refer to as “list season,” where we use the extended break between the end of spring practice and the spring portal window to compile thoughts ahead of the start of preseason practices.
What do various sites and magazines think of FSU in June? We’ll take an early look at some of their predictions and we’ll offer our thoughts.
FSU’s wide receivers are good (or not?)
The Seminoles have the 10th-best wide receiver group in the nation by Lindy’s, a preseason magazine that is bullish on Duce Robinson. The Southern Cal transfer is the magazine’s No. 12 returning receiver in college football and is named by Lindy’s as a first-team All-ACC player.
Match up that optimism with a dose of pessimism from Athlon, a magazine that thinks FSU has the No. 8 wide receiver group among the ACC's 17 teams.
The truth is probably in the middle: Duce Robinson should stretch the field but wasn’t a consistent enough target in USC’s offense. He could be a frequent target at FSU, and the reviews this spring were overwhelmingly positive as Robinson impressed prior to what was viewed as a minor injury at the midpoint of the spring.
Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White were significant needs for a receiver group that was underwhelming in 2024 and return just a few options who caught passes last fall. Tight end Landen Thomas (14 catches, 173 yards and 1 TD) is the only returning pass catcher with more than 10 receptions.
While there’s excitement about Robinson and White, the Seminoles need Lawayne McCoy (six catches) and Elijah Moore (two catches) to lead a sophomore surge. Jaylin Lucas had three catches in two games before his injury and, whether you consider him a back or receiver, he has been a playmaker in practices.
Praise for Darrell Jackson, but not FSU’s full line
Darrell Jackson is viewed by Lindy’s and Athlon as a preseason first-team All-ACC pick. Lindy’s ranks Jackson as the No. 8 defensive tackle in the nation. But the Seminoles’ defensive front is outside of the top 10 by Lindy’s and ranks sixth in the ACC by Athlon. Pro Football Focus doesn’t have FSU’s defensive line in its top 10 fronts across the nation.
This is likely the nature of the transfer portal and the lack of returning production, with Joshua Farmer off to the NFL and Patrick Payton (LSU) and Marvin Jones Jr. (Oklahoma) finding new homes.
While Jackson is regarded highly, writers who cover college football don’t feel the same about the full defensive line room that now includes James Williams (Nebraska), DeAnte McCray (Western Kentucky) and Deamontae Diggs (Coastal Carolina) while returning Daniel Lyons.
We could argue the first-team defensive front has serious upside, although questions about overall depth are present, and that the Seminoles should be valued higher. But the transfer portal makes evaluating position rooms across the ACC and the nation a challenging projection.
About FSU’s talent
We all expect FSU to bounce back from a 2-10 season. Las Vegas has put the win-loss projection at 7 or 7.5 wins, an early gauge of just how much of a jump the oddsmakers think could happen.
But Pro Football Focus doesn’t have any of FSU’s position groups in its top 10 lists, which isn’t surprising but speaks to the overall questions about the depth of talent in position groups. Athlon ranks each ACC team and its position groups, but the magazine has FSU no higher than sixth (at defensive line, linebacker and defensive back). The Seminoles’ quarterbacks and receivers were ranked eighth and running backs placed seventh.
FSU’s opponents are a mixed bag
The Seminoles will face Clemson and Miami, both of which are perceived as the ACC’s top teams. Alabama is viewed as the No. 3 team in the SEC, too.
On the plus side: FSU plays a considerable number of the perceived-weakest ACC teams. “The Seminoles' schedule features some big tests, but it also has enough patsies to ensure a high floor,” CBSSports.com writes.
The Seminoles will travel to Stanford, which drew 17s across the board at every position group by Athlon. Lindy’s also has FSU playing five teams toward the bottom of its ACC predicted order of finish — No. 11 NC State, No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 Virginia and No. 16 Stanford. Athlon views those opponents similarly, with NC State at 10, Virginia Tech at 11, Virginia at 14, Wake Forest at 16 and Stanford at 17.
Coupled with FCS opponent East Texas A&M and Kent State, there are enough games to feel confident about FSU clearing the bar of bowl-eligibility with six wins. Oh, Kent State? The Flashes, who went 0-12 in 2024, are last among the FBS teams at 136th in Lindy’s rankings.
Everyone’s chasing Clemson
Athlon ranks Clemson’s position groups the best among ACC programs at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. That gives the Tigers the consensus best groups at five of seven positions, with “only” the No. 2 offensive line and a No. 6 running back group.
Clemson is the clear-cut favorite in the ACC with the likes of Miami, Louisville and others in pursuit. FSU is predicted to finish fourth in the ACC by Lindy’s and seventh in the ACC by Athlon.
Ranking the P4 schools, FBS programs
ESPN.com did an interesting "future power ranking" of Power 4 college football teams through 2025 and '26 based on its criteria: returning quarterback, likelihood of a multi-year QB on the roster, offensive line/defensive line outlook, roster management, star power (award contenders nationally and at the conference level) and coaching staff.
While we could debate the categories used, FSU ranks 39th among the 68 P4 teams. ESPN.com notes that coach Mike Norvell has leaned heavily on the transfer portal “in both good times and bad” and that high school recruiting has “lagged” under Norvell.
Lindy’s ranks FSU at No. 37 among all FBS schools going into 2025. Athlon has FSU at No. 45 among the FBS schools.
The consensus appears that FSU will bounce back but the rebound won't be good enough to push the Seminoles into the top 25.