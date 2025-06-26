Gavin Blackwell has a level head, optimism and aspirations. After four seasons at North Carolina, including a few sidetracked due to injuries, the wide receiver plans to make up for lost time in his final college season.



“Played a lot early on in my career but fell down with some injuries – labrum, collarbone, concussions, things like that,” Blackwell said on Wednesday, his first interview at FSU. “But it’s just all a part of the journey. Football is a tough sport. Injuries come with it. I feel like it’s built who I am today. It’s made me a lot tougher mentally and physically.



“Now I’m here, ready, feeling better than ever in year 5. I’m excited.”



Blackwell’s numbers across four seasons don’t jump off the screen: He’s caught 31 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown in 31 games. Following the spring at UNC, Blackwell jumped in the transfer portal and landed at FSU.



In a wide receiver room that’s wide open for playing time after presumptive starters Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, Blackwell is a wild card. If he’s able to stay on the field, Blackwell could be a productive, complementary piece of the offense.



Blackwell will have to fight off a large group of first- and second-year receivers who have less experience but more on-field familiarity with FSU’s offense. But he has ambitions of having a career season. And he thinks coach Mike Norvell can see it, too.



“I just think from the moment I stepped on campus, Coach Norvell just gave me a lot of love and energy, and just meeting with him, he believed in me,” Blackwell said. “I got one year left. I'm a graduate, I’m on my fifth year, and it's important for somebody to believe in you and have the confidence in you to go out there and make your mark.



“I don't want this to be my last year playing football. And he told me I would have an opportunity here to get that chance at the next level. And people who go to the NFL out of Florida State, they typically stay there.”



Blackwell has already found some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn’s scheme, including common ground in what UNC offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey ran the last few years (Lindsey was UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2022 under Malzahn).



“Explosive offense, big-play offense that can run the ball, not just throwing the ball,” Blackwell said. “But I just see myself coming in here and making plays. It was plug and play. I'm real familiar with the plays, real familiar with the terminology, just a little bit different on a couple things here and there that I got to get used to. But I'm excited about this offense. I think this offense would be a lot different than maybe what you've seen recently. I'm excited.”



Blackwell spoke with optimism throughout his interview despite the challenges he’s faced since he arrived at UNC in 2021. He spoke at length about his support system.



“I come from a Christian home. I'm big on faith,” Blackwell said. “When times get tough, there's no man to call on other than the one upstairs. Times get tough. I've been through a lot. I've been through not what every typical college athlete goes through, but a lot of ups and downs. Football is a hard sport. You just got to be consistent and committed to what you do. You got to love the sport. And I love it. You got to have a good support system. And I have a great support system. My family loves me, my friends love me, and they keep me level-headed to keep going. I want to succeed for myself, but I also have them behind me.”



Blackwell admitted that he once looked at fourth- and fifth-year veterans and viewed them as old. Now? “I can say I’m pretty old now,” Blackwell said.



When he arrived at FSU for his visit, Blackwell said he liked the family feel. But he also wasn’t sure what to expect as FSU already had two transfer receivers. Any concerns were quickly diminished.



“They welcomed me with open arms,” Blackwell said. “We hang out, we talk every day, we work together. We want the same thing, and we want the same thing, and you have the same work ethic, and want to be good together. I don't think you can really stop that. That's powerful. I've been in receiving rooms where people are selfish and all about themselves. But there's no selfishness. Everybody wants everybody to eat. And I think we have a really good, talented room that's gonna eat.”