Jay Timmons has seen his recruitment escalate in the last year, and he appreciates that college coaches have taken notice.Less than a month after participating in FSU’s Elite Camp, and earning an offer, the three-star defensive back and Seminoles legacy returned to campus this weekend for his official visit.“It just shows all the progress and the journey,” Timmons said on Sunday morning. “A year ago today I had one offer from Akron. And now I’m sitting at FSU on an official visit, living out my dream. And obviously all of the other offers, too. But it’s just real special to me. It just shows that hard work pays off. It’s a sign to keep working and keep going.”As the offers came flying in during January, Timmons committed to Indiana in April. But he’s remained intrigued by a few schools, including FSU and Vanderbilt (both of which have pursued of late).A three-star cornerback from Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland, Timmons is the son of FSU defensive end Lawrence Timmons (who played at FSU from 2004-06 and in the NFL from 2007-17). Jay Timmons spent a good chunk of his life in the suburb north of Pittsburgh, where his dad played for the Steelers for 10 of his NFL seasons. But he's always had a connection to FSU.“This has just been a life-long dream of mine,” Timmons said. “It’s something that I’ve thought about since I was born. Just being down here, being back down where I was born, where my dad played and where my mom has all of these memories. It just has a special place in my heart.”The 5-foot-11, 176-pound Timmons said that coaches at FSU and Indiana are pushing to flip him. His feeling about FSU cornerbacks coach Patrick Surtain, who just saw Azareye’h Thomas drafted in the third round and has a son in the NFL, is a positive one after his visit.“Obviously it speaks for itself,” Timmons said. “This is DBU, I guess. His son, defensive player of the year. It shows.”Timmons initially said he wanted to lock in his commitment this summer, but later in his interview indicated a decision could be made in the next week or two as he weighs his options.“Leave emotions out of it and keep it all about football and relationships with the coaches,” Timmons said. “That’s real important. Feeling at home is super important. But also a huge decision is player development. If a place develops DBs real good, if a place wins national championships, the pipeline, that’s super important.”