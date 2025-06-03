After the Florida State football summer enrollees arrived on campus in May, FSU has updated its official online roster to share the numbers these newest Seminoles will wear along with their heights/weights upon arrival.



Here are the numbers, heights and weights for the 18 players (11 high-school enrollees, seven transfers) FSU is adding to its roster this summer ahead of preseason camp.



FSU added two quarterbacks this summer in ETSU transfer Jaylen King, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and will wear No. 14 and incoming freshman Gavin Markey (No. 16, 6-foot, 235 pounds).



At running back, FSU added a highly-coveted incoming freshman in Ousmane Kromah and a productive transfer from Oklahoma in Gavin Sawchuk. Kromah will wear No. 32 and is listed at 6-foot-1, 214 pounds while Sawchuk will wear No. 27 and is 5-foot-11, 202 pounds.



In the wide receiver room, UNC transfer Gavin Blackwell will wear No. 5 and measures 5-foot-11, 185 pounds. Incoming freshman wideout Teriq Mallory will wear No. 82 and adds size to that position room at 6-foot-5, 208 pounds.



On the offensive line, FSU added two summer transfer additions as well as three more incoming freshmen who arrived over the last month. Redshirt freshman Vanderbilt transfer Josh Raymond is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and wearing No. 72 while true freshman Rutgers transfer Ja'Elyne Matthews is listed at 6-foot-6, 344 pounds and wearing No. 71. As far as the freshman signees, Chavez "Sandman" Thompson (6-foot-1, 303 pounds) will wear No. 52, Chasten Brown (6-foot-8, 265 pounds) will wear No. 54 and Sean Poret (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) will wear No. 75.



The only summer additions on the defensive side of the ball come in the secondary in the form of two transfers and two incoming freshmen. Houston cornerback transfer Jeremiah Wilson (5-foot-10, 183 pounds) will wear No. 19 for his lone season as a Seminole while redshirt freshman USC transfer Jarvis Boatwright Jr. (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) will wear No. 30. Incoming freshman Zae Thomas (6-foot-3, 189 pounds) will start his FSU career wearing No. 22 while FSU legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. (6-foot, 185 pounds) is wearing No. 33.



Finally, FSU added three new specialists this summer in kicker/punter Brunno Reus (6-foot, 202 pounds, No. 42), punter Ethan Post (6-foot-3, 235 pounds, No. 38) and long-snapper Alex Nocco (6-foot-2, 190 pounds, No. 53).



Additionally, there were a few number changes ahead of the 2025 season. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons moved from No. 95 to No. 5 while running back Zay Parks changed from No. 27 to No. 21.