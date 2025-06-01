A deep run in the college baseball postseason isn't going to come on the back of any singular player.



Yes, Florida State got a heroic performance from its ace pitcher Jamie Arnold Saturday night, who struck out a season-high 13 batters over seven innings.



And yes, a big part of why the Seminoles are where they are is because of their shortstop, ACC Player of the Year/Defensive Player of the Year Alex Lodise.



But sustained postseason success comes on the back of a combined team effort and some unlikely heroes.



At the plate, that one through nine approach is exactly what has the Seminoles on the brink of their second straight super regional appearance after beating Mississippi State 10-3 Saturday night in the Tallahassee Regional winner's bracket game at Dick Howser Stadium.



Through two games in the NCAA Tournament, it hasn't been the usual suspects for FSU's lineup. Quite the opposite, in fact.



Through two games in the Tallahassee Regional, the top three batters in the FSU order are a combined 5 for 25 (.200). The top two hitters in the batting order, Gage Harrelson and Lodise, were a combined 0 for 8 in Friday's win over Bethune-Cookman. Lodise was 0 for 7 in the regional before a ninth-inning RBI single Saturday night. Max Williams homered in his first at-bat Friday but was 0 for 5 Saturday before an RBI single of his own in the ninth inning.



Of FSU's 15 RBI through two games this weekend, only four of them have come from the top three hitters in the batting order -- and that number was at just two before those back-to-back insurance-run singles in the ninth inning on Saturday.



That FSU comfortably won its first two games of this regional by a combined 16-5 margin while getting such relative little from its top of the lineup shows that this FSU offense is quite deep and may be peaking at the right time.



"If you're going to score a bunch of runs, it's going to take the nine (guys in the lineup). It's hard to do it with half, it really is, because at some point you're going to cycle through that thing, and then you have to have some completeness to what you're doing," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after Saturday's win. "I feel like it's a talented group. I feel like we're a little reckless at times, but like I've told you in here before, reckless can be dangerous. The bat and the physicality and the swing and their intent to damage, it pays off. I thought the byproduct of the walks and the pitch selection also led us into doing some special things. The entirety of the lineup, top to bottom, contributed to this somehow, someway."



Freshman slugger Myles Bailey was once again a catalyst for the Seminoles on Saturday. His fourth-inning grand slam -- his sixth homer in the last five games and 17th of the season -- broke the game open, giving FSU a 7-1 lead over the Bulldogs. Through his first four postseason games, Bailey is 8 of 13 (.615) with five home runs, 11 RBI and a .750 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks and one strikeout.



Another hometown kid, junior second baseman Drew Faurot, also sparked the offense vs. Mississippi State with a pair of homers, one to open the scoring in the second inning and another to lead off the ninth inning. He's now up to 16 homers on the season, giving the Seminoles more players with 16+ homers this season (4) than last year's team had (3).



But it really was a team effort by the lineup in Saturday's win as Jarrett said. While the bottom three players in the FSU lineup managed just one hit on Saturday, they worked a combined six walks, nearly half of the season-high 14 walks FSU had in Saturday's win while also stealing three of FSU's five bases (two from Chase Williams, one from Brody DeLamielleure). That extended the game, allowing the top five hitters to come to the bat six times vs. Mississippi State.



Mississippi State interim head coach Justin Parker admitted after Saturday's game that the relentless of this FSU lineup when it's clicking presents a real challenge to face off against.



"Super aggressive, dangerous. They're really well-protected. There's not a whole lot of guys who struggle left-on-left or right-on-right," Parker said. "It's a lineup that is really well coached, very physical and dynamic there in some ways too. They gave us a little bit of an issue on the bases. They kind of added another aspect of the game. It's just the length of it, the depth, the physicality, the danger. It's a really good lineup."



Jarrett admitted afterwards that what FSU has done so far doesn't mean anything if the Seminoles don't win that third game in the Tallahassee Regional Championship. FSU will get two chances to do exactly that. The first of those will come Sunday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Sunday's first game between Northeastern and Mississippi State.



But it must be hard not to feel confident about how things are going offensively right now considering where FSU is and who hasn't yet contributed much offensively.



"Tomorrow's game will be different than this. Whatever aspect of the game presents itself and gives you an opportunity to grab a base or a run or an advantage, you have to be able to do it," Jarrett said. "Not every game provides the same opportunities if we're talking offense. You have to have those dimensions and we try to build the roster so that you do have those dimensions. Today, I think you saw a lot of that talent on display, and then they have to be able to execute it. Being talented is one part, applying the things you work on and executing in game is the other half of that. You have to do both and we did."