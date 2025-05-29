For the second straight year, the Florida State baseball team is hosting an NCAA regional this weekend.



And for the second straight year, the Seminoles are taking advantage of that home-field opportunity by shuffling up their weekend rotation order for the double-elimination tournament.



FSU head coach Link Jarrett said in a press conference with reporters Thursday before the Tallahassee Regional begins Friday that No. 9 overall seed FSU (38-14, 17-10 in ACC) will start Saturday starter Joey Volini (8-5, 3.59 ERA) in its regional opener Friday at 3 p.m. vs. Bethune-Cookman (37-21, 24-5 in SWAC) at Dick Howser Stadium and broadcast on ACC Network.



"We thought that was a good matchup for him and Joey has handled right-handers," Jarrett said. "Knock on wood, he's kind of managed the right handers okay and he's fresh and feeling good."



Volini did not start a game in last week's ACC Tournament, with Jarrett saying they felt he needed a week with a lighter load. The redshirt junior lefty has thrown notably more innings this season at FSU (77.2) than he did in his three seasons at USF combined (40). Volini did throw out of the bullpen against UNC in the ACC Semifinals, however, delivering three shutout innings before he was tagged for two runs in the ninth inning, taking the loss.



"I just thought the stuff was a little sharper. Honestly, I thought the velo might have been a tick better. He was getting into both sides of the plate a little bit better. I thought his changeup was good, thought he threw some of the better change ups he's thrown," Jarrett said of Volini's first relief appearance of the season. "The big curveball, that's an outlier pitch, metrically. His physical stature and then the spin and the release height, it's a really good pitch so we we lean on that. I thought the intensity when he came in the game, I thought he looked very engaged with it, and he threw 50 pitches. I know it's a shorter week, but by any stretch, that was a very light load for him and he looked really good."



The Seminoles will once again save their ace, Friday starter Jamie Arnold (7-2, 3.04 ERA) for the second game of the weekend, which they hope will be Saturday night's winner's bracket game against the winner of Friday night's game between No. 2 seed Northeastern and No. 3 seed Mississippi State.



The implication would be that sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.93 ERA) would get the ball for the Seminoles' third game of the regional.



This strategy worked well for FSU last season in the Tallahassee Regional, when FSU Saturday starter Carson Dorsey allowed just one run over 8.2 innings in the Seminoles' regional opener vs. Stetson, saving Arnold for the winner's bracket game vs. UCF.



However, Jarrett says decisions like this are reached independently each season and that again electing to save the ace for game two is not reflective of how well it worked a season ago.



"Year to year, personnel, just kind of match-up and what you think and how everybody's doing. I'm not really looking at what happened last year or at Notre Dame when we did it," Jarrett said of the decision to again save FSU's ace. "You kind of just have to go with what you think is best for that particular team. I'm not leaning on any previous experience. We thought this was the best thing to get into the event and that's why we're doing it. Whether it worked last year, that really didn't impact how we're approaching this one."



Bethune-Cookman will also not be throwing its pitcher with the best numbers this season as junior LHP Edwin Sanchez (8-1, 3.09 ERA) threw twice in the SWAC Tournament, last throwing 98 pitches in Sunday's clinching win over Florida A&M. Because of this, the Wildcats will throw sophomore RHP Joel Core (6-1, 4.81 ERA) for its matchup against FSU, according to the team game notes.



Core has 71 strikeouts to 26 walks in 67.1 innings across 13 games (12 starts) this season. He threw the final 1.1 innings of BCU's clinching win over FAMU in the SWAC Tournament to record his sixth win of the season and has allowed four or less earned runs in his last seven starts.