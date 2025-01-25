OsceolaPat
Jul 31, 2022
FSU will host its second Junior Day of the 2025 recruiting calendar on Saturday. We will have updates including arrival photos and post visit interviews throughout the day.
Please click on the link below to see who the Osceola is expecting to see on campus.
Recruiting: Visitors list for Jan. 25th Junior Day
Expected visitors for Florida State's second junior day.
floridastate.rivals.com