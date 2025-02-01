ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Live Thread: FSU Junior Day-February 1

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will be hosting approximately three dozen 2026 and 2027 prospects on campus on Saturday in third of three Junior Day events over the last three weekends. Prospects are scheduled to start arriving mid-morning on Saturday to meet with the FSU coaching staff and tour the athletic facilities as well as campus.

The Osceola will have updates throughout the day including arrival photos and post-visit interviews with some of FSU's key targets for its 2026 recruiting class.

Click on the link below to see who is expected to be on campus on Saturday.

Recruiting: Feb. 1 Junior Day Visitors' List

FSU will host one of its commits as well as those who have pledged elsewhere on its third junior day.
