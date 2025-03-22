ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Live Thread: FSU Legacy Recruiting Weekend (with arrival photos)

FSU will host approximately two dozen prospects on campus this weekend on unofficial visits that will coincide with the Seminoles third practice of the spring and its Legacy Weekend event. The FSU Athletics department and football program will honor Alex Mastromanno and Ryan Fitzgerald by presenting them with their All-American bricks outside the Moore Center later this afternoon. A number of former players including Jermaine Johnson, Braden Fiske, Keir Thomas, Johnny Wilson and Jordan Travis were on campus yesterday for FSU's pro day and expected to be here for the brick presentation and to interact with recruits.

The list of visitors includes prospects from the class of 2026 and 2027 who will watch FSU practice this morning and then meet with coaches this afternoon.
 
