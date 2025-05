Statistic: Florida State California Batting Average .323 .282 Home Runs 85 64 On-base percentage .419 .355 Slugging percentage .551 .481 Earned Run Average 4.64 5.98 Strikeout-to-walk ratio 2.29 1.86 Fielding Percentage .979 .973

Florida State (34-10, 14-7 ACC) and California (19-27, 6-18 ACC) are getting a late start on the West Coast for Game 1 of their penultimate series of the season.Jamie Arnold (5-1, 2.29 ERA) faces off against Cole Tremain (4-5, 3.26 ERA).Here are the starting lineups for tonight and some important stats beneath it: