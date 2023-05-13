Live updates: FSU-Duke in ACC Tournament title game

Bob Ferrante
The Florida State softball team looks to take the regular season title and ACC Tournament title with a win on Saturday against Duke. The game will begin at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
FSU (49-8) has won 15 straight games, cruising to wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech the last couple of days. Duke is coming off a no-hit performance in a semifinal win over Clemson.
FSU's 2023 stats
We'll have lineups and updates in the thread below
