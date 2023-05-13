ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: FSU-Duke in ACC Tournament title game

May 10, 2022
The Florida State softball team looks to take the regular season title and ACC Tournament title with a win on Saturday against Duke. The game will begin at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

FSU (49-8) has won 15 straight games, cruising to wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech the last couple of days. Duke is coming off a no-hit performance in a semifinal win over Clemson.

FSU's 2023 stats

We'll have lineups and updates in the thread below
 
Duke lineup:

1cf10 D'Auna JenningsR.456
2dp16 Deja DavisL.386
32b17 Aminah VegaL.379
43b4 Ana GoldR.297
51b29 Gisele TapiaL.381
6rf7 Claire DavidsonL.336
7c3 Kelly TorresR.274
8ss25 Jada BakerR.250
9lf9 Kamryn JacksonL.209
10p19 Cassidy CurdL.000
 
1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.350
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.386
33b8 Kalei HardingR.310
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.246
5dp13 Mack LeonardL.303
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR.341
72b9 Devyn FlahertyL.322
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.230
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.277
10p31 Makenna ReidL-
 
Broadcast is underway. Minutes away from getting this one started with Makenna Reid on the mound.
 
Game is on ESPN News to start and will eventually shift to ESPN2
 
Harding has a two-out single but that's it for FSU in 1st

End 1st, 0-0
 
Leonard tries to score on a fly ball to left, but a nice throw retires her for an inning-ending double play.

Scoreless through two innings in the ACC Title Game.
 
Duke threatening here in the third. Kat Sandercock enters the game, hits the first batter she faces and then allows a bunt single to put two runners on with no outs.
 
Sac bunt moves both runners into scoring position, but FSU does get the first out of the inning at first.
 
Another HBP loads the bases with two outs. Looked like her elbow was over the plate but it wasn't called.
 
FSU takes a lead on a two-out rally. Mudge gets on with a two-out bunt single and then comes around to score from first on a double to the wall in left by Jahni Kerr.

1-0 FSU, B3
 
Duke makes a mid-at-bat pitching change that pays off as the new pitcher strikes out Harding to strand Kerr.

FSU leads 1-0 through three innings
 
Leadoff walk by Edenfield, who is pinch-run for by Autumn Belviy who steals second and advances to third on a flyout to center.

Runner on third with two outs after a strikeout for Flaherty.
 
Flaherty grounds out to third and FSU fails to add to its lead.

1-0 FSU, T5
 
Rare mistake by Josie Muffley at short gives the Blue Devils a runner on second with no outs after a grounder goes through her legs.
 
Strikeout for the second out. Sandercock coming up big again.
 
Passed ball by Edenfield brings in the runner from third. Run was created by a pair of fielding errors and a bunt.

1-1, T5
 
Infield single after a walk on the passed ball puts two Duke runners on base with two outs.
 
Play at first was reviewed and call stands. Looked like she may have been out but too close to overturn.
 
Groundout to second ends the threat.

Duke ties it at 1 but strands two runners. 1-1, M5
 
Muffley also grounds out to second on the first pitch she sees. Two down.
 
Mudge flies out to left. First 1-2-3 inning for FSU at the plate today.

1-1 as we head to the sixth inning
 
Sandercock back for a fourth inning of work. She begins the sixth by getting a groundout to Keen at first.
 
Nice running catch by Jahni Kerr in center takes away a hit. Two down.
 
Groundout to short retires Duke in order in the sixth. Nice bounceback inning from Sandercock and the Seminoles.

1-1, M6
 
Jahni Kerr leads off the FSU sixth with a single to center. She ripped that one and it gives FSU a baserunner with the heart of the order coming up.
 
Davidson makes a nice running catch on a flyball to right to retire Harding for the first out. Aggressive first-pitch swing does not pay off.
 
Latest posts

