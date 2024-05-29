ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Live Updates: FSU men's golf competes in NCAA Championship match vs. Auburn

For the first time in program history, the Florida State men's golf team will compete for an NCAA Championship Wednesday evening.

After the Seminoles advanced to NCAA Match Play as the No. 5 seed on Monday, they won a pair of matches against North Carolina and Georgia Tech to advance to the national championship match vs. No. 6 seed Auburn at the Omni La Costa North Course in Carlsbad, Calif. FSU head coach Trey Jones had led his team to NCAA Semifinals three times before but this was the first time FSU won its semifinal match and advanced to the national title match.

It begins with the first pairing teeing off at 5:25 p.m. EST (2:25 p.m. local time) with television coverage beginning on the Golf Channel at 6 p.m. and on Peacock at 5:30 p.m. You can also follow along with live stats on Golfstat.

Auburn entered the NCAA Championship event as the top-ranked team in the country. FSU ranks sixth. These were the only two teams in the top 10 of the polls that advanced to the match-play quarterfinales this season.

Here are the pairings for Wednesday's championship match:

1717014002799.png

I'll have updates here once the match gets underway.
 
