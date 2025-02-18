1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .417 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .429 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .143 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .222 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .000 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .500 7 c 25 Hunter Carns R .500 8 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .333 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B .250

1 cf 27 PRUITT, Ryan L .556 2 ss 3 LOHRY, Bradke R .182 3 c 20 TRIPPEL, Lance R .167 4 dh 5 BETANCOURT, Rafael B .083 5 rf 1 BRODIL, Marcus L .200 6 2b 2 ROSE, Matt R .300 7 lf 4 MAYO, Jackson L .250 8 1b 9 GREICO, Sebastian L .200 9 3b 14 MURPHY, Carter R .000

It's hard to imagine a more successful start to this Florida State baseball season. The Seminoles swept a home series against visiting James Madison by a combined margin of 25-2 over the weekend.Now, the Seminoles play their first midweek game and first road tilt of the 2025 season in one fell swoop Tuesday night. FSU (3-0) takes on South Florida (2-1) at USF Baseball Stadium in Tampa at 5 p.m. (ESPN+) Tuesday evening.FSU will turn to Jacksonville transfer Evan Chrest to make his debut for the Seminoles on the mound vs. USF. Chrest was in the mix for a weekend rotation spot throughout the offseason, coming up just short. However, he has the experience (30 career starts over two seasons at JU) and stuff to be amongst the best midweek starters in the country if he stays in that spot. Chrest was sensational as a freshman for the Dolphins in 2023 with a 2.68 ERA over 90.2 innings and 98 strikeouts over 90.2 innings before struggling in 2024 with a 6.82 ERA over 68.2 innings.USF will start junior right-handed pitcher Bryce Archie for his season debut on the mound. Archie also plays football for the Bulls, starting their last eight games of the 2024 season, and had an 8.40 ERA over 15.0 innings in his first season at USF last spring.FSU starting lineupUSF starting lineupFSU owns a 74-16 all-time record against the Bulls and is 27-11 all-time in games at USF, winning the last three.. This will be FSU's first time playing the Bulls in Tampa since 2016, a game the Seminoles won 12-4.I'm not down in Tampa, but will have remote live updates in this thread once the game begins.