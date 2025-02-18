ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU plays first midweek game of 2025 season at USF (Tuesday, 5 p.m.)

It's hard to imagine a more successful start to this Florida State baseball season. The Seminoles swept a home series against visiting James Madison by a combined margin of 25-2 over the weekend.

Now, the Seminoles play their first midweek game and first road tilt of the 2025 season in one fell swoop Tuesday night. FSU (3-0) takes on South Florida (2-1) at USF Baseball Stadium in Tampa at 5 p.m. (ESPN+) Tuesday evening.

FSU will turn to Jacksonville transfer Evan Chrest to make his debut for the Seminoles on the mound vs. USF. Chrest was in the mix for a weekend rotation spot throughout the offseason, coming up just short. However, he has the experience (30 career starts over two seasons at JU) and stuff to be amongst the best midweek starters in the country if he stays in that spot. Chrest was sensational as a freshman for the Dolphins in 2023 with a 2.68 ERA over 90.2 innings and 98 strikeouts over 90.2 innings before struggling in 2024 with a 6.82 ERA over 68.2 innings.

USF will start junior right-handed pitcher Bryce Archie for his season debut on the mound. Archie also plays football for the Bulls, starting their last eight games of the 2024 season, and had an 8.40 ERA over 15.0 innings in his first season at USF last spring.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.417
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.429
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.143
43b4 Cal FisherR.222
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.000
62b3 Drew FaurotB.500
7c25 Hunter CarnsR.500
81b12 Myles BaileyL.333
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB.250

USF starting lineup

1cf27 PRUITT, RyanL.556
2ss3 LOHRY, BradkeR.182
3c20 TRIPPEL, LanceR.167
4dh5 BETANCOURT, RafaelB.083
5rf1 BRODIL, MarcusL.200
62b2 ROSE, MattR.300
7lf4 MAYO, JacksonL.250
81b9 GREICO, SebastianL.200
93b14 MURPHY, CarterR.000

FSU owns a 74-16 all-time record against the Bulls and is 27-11 all-time in games at USF, winning the last three.. This will be FSU's first time playing the Bulls in Tampa since 2016, a game the Seminoles won 12-4.

I'm not down in Tampa, but will have remote live updates in this thread once the game begins.
 
