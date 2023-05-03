Live Updates: FSU softball at Florida

1 lf 6 Kaley Mudge L .351 2 cf 4 Jahni Kerr L .369 3 ss 8 Kalei Harding R .315 4 c 51 Michaela Edenfield R .241 5 p 13 Mack L .298 6 rf 1 Hallie Wacaser R .361 7 2b 9 Devyn Flaherty L .313 8 1b 3 Bethaney Keen L .259 9 dp 30 Avery Weisbrook R .111 10 3b 27 Krystina Hartley R .375

1 ss 17 Skylar Wallace L .456 2 3b 4 Charla Echols L .377 3 2b 15 Reagan Walsh R .350 4 1b 18 Emily Wilkie R .288 5 rf 55 Pal Egan L .312 6 dp 13 Sam Roe R .307 7 lf 2 Avery Goelz L .286 8 c 52 Sarah Longley R .213 9 cf 27 Kendra Falby L .396

The final week of Florida State softball's regular season is here.Before the No. 3 Seminoles (43-8, 19-2 in ACC) close out the regular season at home this weekend against Louisville, FSU plays its final true road game of the season Wednesday night at ESPN at No. 17 Florida (34-16, 10-11 in SEC). The 6 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPNU and updates for the game will be shared here.The Seminoles beat UF 5-3 last Wednesday in Tallahassee. Having won their last four games in the rivalry series against the Gators, they are looking to set a program record for most consecutive wins over UF Wednesday night. They are also looking to win consecutive road games at UF for the first time since 2003.FSU is set to start redshirt senior pitcher Mack Leonard (0-1, 3.89 ERA over 18 innings this season) in the circle while the Gators will counter with Lexie Delbrey (7-2, 2.90 ERA over 72 innings this season).Here's the FSU starting lineup:And here's the lineup for the Florida Gators: