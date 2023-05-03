Live Updates: FSU softball at Florida

The final week of Florida State softball's regular season is here.

Before the No. 3 Seminoles (43-8, 19-2 in ACC) close out the regular season at home this weekend against Louisville, FSU plays its final true road game of the season Wednesday night at ESPN at No. 17 Florida (34-16, 10-11 in SEC). The 6 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPNU and updates for the game will be shared here.

The Seminoles beat UF 5-3 last Wednesday in Tallahassee. Having won their last four games in the rivalry series against the Gators, they are looking to set a program record for most consecutive wins over UF Wednesday night. They are also looking to win consecutive road games at UF for the first time since 2003.

FSU is set to start redshirt senior pitcher Mack Leonard (0-1, 3.89 ERA over 18 innings this season) in the circle while the Gators will counter with Lexie Delbrey (7-2, 2.90 ERA over 72 innings this season).

Here's the FSU starting lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.351
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.369
3ss8 Kalei HardingR.315
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.241
5p13 MackL.298
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR.361
72b9 Devyn FlahertyL.313
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.259
9dp30 Avery WeisbrookR.111
103b27 Krystina HartleyR.375

And here's the lineup for the Florida Gators:

1ss17 Skylar WallaceL.456
23b4 Charla EcholsL.377
32b15 Reagan WalshR.350
41b18 Emily WilkieR.288
5rf55 Pal EganL.312
6dp13 Sam RoeR.307
7lf2 Avery GoelzL.286
8c52 Sarah LongleyR.213
9cf27 Kendra FalbyL.396
 
W

waternole

Veteran Seminole Insider
Gold Member
Jul 23, 2003
7,751
2,525
853
No Muffley?
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Jahni Kerr gives FSU its first baserunner of the game with a one-out, four-pitch walk. Kalei Harding pops out to short on the first pitch.

Two down, runner on first.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Michaela Edenfield gets a bit under a flyball and flies out to center. Nothing doing for FSU in the first inning.

0-0, M1. Mack Leonard taking the mound for the Seminoles
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Leonard issues a leadoff walk to UF's Skylar Wallace. Wallace also walked to lead off Florida's first inning last week and came around to score.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Groundout to second brings in the runner from third base.

UF strikes first once again, leads 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Avery Weisbrook, filling in for Muffley at shortstop tonight, makes a nice extended catch on a line drive her way for the third out of the inning.

1-0 UF after one inning in Gainesville.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Bethaney Keen walks to load the bases for Krystina Hartley with one out. Three walks already in 1.1 innings tonight for the FSU lineup.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
HBP ties this one up. Hartley got plunked on the elbow and now the bases are still loaded with one out for Kaley Mudge and the top of the FSU order.

1-1, T2
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Mudge rips an RBI single that bounces off of the glove of UF's second baseman to give the Seminoles the lead.

2-1 FSU
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Jahni Kerr follows that up with another RBI single she ripped to right to add another run. Second run in the inning comes in an ensuing rundown at the end of the play.

3-1 FSU with two outs in the top of the second and two runners in scoring position for Kalei Harding.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Harding just misses a long ball, flying out to center on a towering fly ball. FSU strands two in scoring position, but plates three runs to take an early lead.

3-1 Noles, M2
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Mack Leonard begins her second inning of work with her first strikeout of the game on a nasty drop ball.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Leonard gets her second strikeout of the inning to strand the runner.

3-1 FSU after two innings
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Another hard-hit ball by Leonard gets through the infield. Bounces over Wallace's glove at short and into left-center. Instead of a potential double play, FSU has runners on first and second with no outs.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Devyn Flaherty walks on four pitches to load the bases for FSU with one out. Five walks already for the Seminoles.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
UF makes a pitching change to bring in Rylee Trlicek (3.09 ERA over 90.2 innings) with the bases loaded and one out.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Keen flies out to shallow left field. Not deep enough for Edenfield to tag up from third base.

Two down now with Avery Weisbrook stepping up to the plate.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Weisbrook can't hold up a check swing and strikes out. FSU strands the bases loaded and can't add to its lead.

3-1 FSU, M3
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Leonard back on the mound for FSU. She allows a leadoff single just past Flaherty at second base by UF's speedy nine-hole hitter Kendra Falby.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Falby steals second on a pitch that bounces just in front of home plate. Runner in scoring position for UF with no outs.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Leonard Ks Florida slugger Skylar Wallace for a huge first out. Got her to chase what would have been ball four.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Oof. FSU should have had the second out of the inning and kept the runner on third base but the ball gets through Flaherty's legs after bouncing off her glove. Runner scores from second and the tying run moves up to second with one out.

3-2 FSU, B3
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Tying run moves up to third base on a dropped pitch which was also ball four. Go-ahead run now on first and UF has runners on the corners with one out.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Leonard gets a grounder to third and FSU gets the runner caught between third and home, but she makes it safe back to the bag. Edenfield didn't extend the rundown by throwing to third base.

Bases loaded now for UF with one out.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
That's it for Mack Leonard, who was pretty solid through two innings, but couldn't get out of this third inning jam.

Allison Royalty coming out of the bullpen to try and escape the jam.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,372
4,447
853
Royalty walks the first batter she faces to bring in the tying run.

3-3, B3. UF still has bases loaded with one out.
 
