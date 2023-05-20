Live updates: FSU softball defeats UCF 5-1

Bob Ferrante
FSU will face UCF today at 1 p.m. There will be a live stream on ESPN+.
We know a lot of you don't have ESPN+ so we'll keep you updated in the thread below and will try to include some videos from the FSU softball account.
The Seminoles took a 9-0 win over Marist on Friday afternoon, a no-hitter with three home runs. Full story and video here: FSU softball gets no-hitter, three HRs in NCAA Tournament opener
UCF knocked off South Carolina 6-1 on Friday night. (That sets up an elimination game later today between South Carolina and Marist.)
UCF knocked off South Carolina 6-1 on Friday night. (That sets up an elimination game later today between South Carolina and Marist.)