Live updates: FSU softball defeats UCF 5-1

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
FSU will face UCF today at 1 p.m. There will be a live stream on ESPN+.

We know a lot of you don't have ESPN+ so we'll keep you updated in the thread below and will try to include some videos from the FSU softball account.

The Seminoles took a 9-0 win over Marist on Friday afternoon, a no-hitter with three home runs. Full story and video here: FSU softball gets no-hitter, three HRs in NCAA Tournament opener

UCF knocked off South Carolina 6-1 on Friday night. (That sets up an elimination game later today between South Carolina and Marist.)
 
Kat Sandercock in the circle

FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.344
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.396
33b8 Kalei HardingR.316
4dp13 Mack LeonardL.304
52b9 Devyn FlahertyL.329
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR.333
7c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.248
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.238
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.270
10p32 Kathryn SandercockR-
 
Carson Frier is Todd's daughter. Heck of an athletic family

UCF lineup:

1lf22 Kennedy SearcyL.308
23b17 Jada CodyR.294
32b3 Aubrey EvansR.336
4rf12 Chloe EvansL.343
51b46 Shannon DohertyR.286
6ss1 Jasmine WilliamsR.312
7dp16 Olivia ElliottL.250
8p66 Sarah WillisR.243
9cf7 Johneisha RoweL.300
10c35 Carson FrierR.114
 
FSU is the visiting team, which is weird. But we are underway with Mudge in the box
 
Willis definitely is slow and methodical. Her pre-pitch routine is hard to describe. It works for her. But annoying, maybe?

Time between pitches - from when the ball gets thrown back to her by the catcher - is very long.
 
About 35 seconds between pitches. Kerr fouling off a few pitches in what is a long at-bat.
 
Really nice play by the UCF SS, running over to foul ground and up against the fence to track down the pop up from Leonard
 
Wild pitch on ball four so Evans advances to 3B

Runners on corners for Willis
 
Elliott steals second but we could call it catcher's indifference

Edenfield isn't going to take that risk with a runner on 3B and Kat ahead in the count
 
Keen robbed of a single by the RF, Evans dives and tracks it down in right-center
 
Ump discussing the lack of speed from Willis on the mound

Muffley pops up

Middle 3rd, 0-0
 
The ucf pitcher is a human rain delay. Never seen a player so slow. Can’t believe the ump warned Muffley. I actually timed the ucf pitcher. She’s averaging between 45 sec to over a minute between pitches.
 
Cody didn't miss a HR by much. Five feet or so, maybe. A long foul ball
 
Evans grounds out to Sandercock, but the runners advance into scoring position

Two down
 
Evans singles up the middle, ball off the glove of a diving Muffley

Would have been a really, really tough play

1-0 UCF
 
Mudge reaches as her hit goes off Willis' glove and she beats the throw at 1B
 
Harding single up the middle

Runners at corners with one down for Mack Leonard
 
