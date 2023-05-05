Live Updates: FSU softball vs. Louisville (Game 1)

1 lf 6 Kaley Mudge L 0-0 .352 2 cf 4 Jahni Kerr L 0-0 .383 3 3b 8 Kalei Harding R 0-0 .307 4 c 51 Michaela Edenfield R 0-0 .243 5 1b 13 Mack Leonard L 0-0 .298 6 rf 1 Hallie Wacaser R 0-0 .361 7 2b 9 Devyn Flaherty L 0-0 .321 8 dp 77 Katie Dack R 0-0 .322 9 ss 10 Josie Muffley R 0-0 .255

1 cf 33 Korbe Otis R 0-1 .405 2 2b 12 Easton Lotus L 0-0 .286 3 p 8 Taylor Roby R 0-0 .378 4 c 2 Sarah Gordon R 0-0 .404 5 ss 22 Daisy Hess R 0-0 .362 6 1b 7 Hannah File R 0-0 .342 7 3b 23 Ally Alexander L 0-0 .207 8 lf 6 Madison Winkler L 0-0 .275 9 rf 3 Paige Geraghty L 0-0 .291

The final weekend of Florida State softball's season is here.The third-ranked Seminoles (44-8, 19-2 in ACC), who have won their last 10 games, close out the regular season with a three-game weekend series against Louisville (35-14, 15-4). With one win in any of the games this weekend, the Seminoles will wrap up their first ACC regular-season championship since 2019.FSU senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (18-3, 1.16 ERA) is starting Friday's 6 p.m. opener (ACC Network Extra) for the Seminoles.Here's the FSU lineup:And here's the Louisville lineup:Follow along here for updates as FSU looks to complete its ascent back to the top of the ACC.