Live Updates: FSU softball vs. Louisville (Game 1)

The final weekend of Florida State softball's season is here.
The third-ranked Seminoles (44-8, 19-2 in ACC), who have won their last 10 games, close out the regular season with a three-game weekend series against Louisville (35-14, 15-4). With one win in any of the games this weekend, the Seminoles will wrap up their first ACC regular-season championship since 2019.
FSU senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (18-3, 1.16 ERA) is starting Friday's 6 p.m. opener (ACC Network Extra) for the Seminoles.
Here's the FSU lineup:
And here's the Louisville lineup:
Follow along here for updates as FSU looks to complete its ascent back to the top of the ACC.
|1
|lf
|6 Kaley Mudge
|L
|0-0
|.352
|2
|cf
|4 Jahni Kerr
|L
|0-0
|.383
|3
|3b
|8 Kalei Harding
|R
|0-0
|.307
|4
|c
|51 Michaela Edenfield
|R
|0-0
|.243
|5
|1b
|13 Mack Leonard
|L
|0-0
|.298
|6
|rf
|1 Hallie Wacaser
|R
|0-0
|.361
|7
|2b
|9 Devyn Flaherty
|L
|0-0
|.321
|8
|dp
|77 Katie Dack
|R
|0-0
|.322
|9
|ss
|10 Josie Muffley
|R
|0-0
|.255
|1
|cf
|33 Korbe Otis
|R
|0-1
|.405
|2
|2b
|12 Easton Lotus
|L
|0-0
|.286
|3
|p
|8 Taylor Roby
|R
|0-0
|.378
|4
|c
|2 Sarah Gordon
|R
|0-0
|.404
|5
|ss
|22 Daisy Hess
|R
|0-0
|.362
|6
|1b
|7 Hannah File
|R
|0-0
|.342
|7
|3b
|23 Ally Alexander
|L
|0-0
|.207
|8
|lf
|6 Madison Winkler
|L
|0-0
|.275
|9
|rf
|3 Paige Geraghty
|L
|0-0
|.291
