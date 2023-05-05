Live Updates: FSU softball vs. Louisville (Game 1)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
The final weekend of Florida State softball's season is here.

The third-ranked Seminoles (44-8, 19-2 in ACC), who have won their last 10 games, close out the regular season with a three-game weekend series against Louisville (35-14, 15-4). With one win in any of the games this weekend, the Seminoles will wrap up their first ACC regular-season championship since 2019.

FSU senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (18-3, 1.16 ERA) is starting Friday's 6 p.m. opener (ACC Network Extra) for the Seminoles.

Here's the FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL0-0.352
2cf4 Jahni KerrL0-0.383
33b8 Kalei HardingR0-0.307
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR0-0.243
51b13 Mack LeonardL0-0.298
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR0-0.361
72b9 Devyn FlahertyL0-0.321
8dp77 Katie DackR0-0.322
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR0-0.255

And here's the Louisville lineup:

1cf33 Korbe OtisR0-1.405
22b12 Easton LotusL0-0.286
3p8 Taylor RobyR0-0.378
4c2 Sarah GordonR0-0.404
5ss22 Daisy HessR0-0.362
61b7 Hannah FileR0-0.342
73b23 Ally AlexanderL0-0.207
8lf6 Madison WinklerL0-0.275
9rf3 Paige GeraghtyL0-0.291


Follow along here for updates as FSU looks to complete its ascent back to the top of the ACC.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
1-2-3 top of the first for Kat Sandercock, who got three straight groundouts, one each to second, first and third base.

0-0, M1
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
Kaley Mudge leads off the bottom of the first with a flyout to single. Then Jahni Kerr gives FSU its first baserunner with a single to center.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
Kalei Harding hits a chopper to the shortstop. Throw to first was in time for the out, but bounced out of the first baseman's glove and into right field.

FSU has runners on second and third with one out for Michaela Edenfield after the error.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
Mack Leonard strikes out looking and FSU can't take advantage of the error, stranding two in scoring position.

Scoreless after one inning at JoAnne Graf Field.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,384
4,448
853
Sandercock gets a slow groundout to first on the first pitch of the second inning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Live Updates: FSU softball at Florida

Replies
90
Views
849
Women's Sports Forum
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
Bob Ferrante

Live updates: FSU at NC State (game 2)

Replies
28
Views
213
FSU Baseball Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Live Updates: No. 4 FSU softball vs. No. 14 Florida

Replies
67
Views
862
Women's Sports Forum
jgodwin3264
J
Bob Ferrante

FSU women's tennis defeats Louisville in second round

Replies
2
Views
88
Women's Sports Forum
jerinole
J
CurtWeiler

Live Updates: FSU vs. Virginia Tech (Game 1)

Replies
97
Views
583
FSU Baseball Forum
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Latest posts

Top Bottom