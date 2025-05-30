1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .338 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .415 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .319 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .317 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .317 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .314 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .348 8 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .289 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .270

1 lf 1 Darryl Lee L .297 2 3b 36 Andrey Martinez R .354 3 1b 33 Jorge Rodriguez R .357 4 dh 14 Armani Newton L .273 5 2b 12 Jesus Vanegas R .296 6 c 22 Irvin Escobar R .278 7 ss 2 Jeter Polledo R .329 8 rf 19 Sergio Rivera R .316 9 cf 20 Daniel Figueroa R .367

The college baseball postseason is here.For the second straight year, the Florida State baseball team will host an NCAA regional, earning the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles elected to play the first game of Friday's opening day of the Tallahassee Regional and will take on No. 4 seed Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.FSU once again elected to save its Friday starter ace, Jamie Arnold, for the second game of the regional. So the Seminoles will throw Saturday starter and redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-5, 3.59 ERA) for its opening game. Bethune-Cookman will counter with sophomore RHP Joel Core (6-1, 4.81 ERA), who is also not the Wildcats' ace.FSU is 9-0 all-time vs. Bethune-Cookman and won a midweek game 9-7 over the Wildcats earlier this season.The winner of this game will play the winner of tonight's 7:30 p.m. game between No. 2 seed Northeastern and No. 3 seed Mississippi State in a winner's bracket game Saturday at 6 p.m. The losers of those two games will play an elimination game Saturday at noon.FSU lineupBethune-Cookman lineupI'll have updates once things get rolling at 3 p.m. Bob will be here today too so we'll have plenty of coverage throughout this weekend's regional.