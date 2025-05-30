ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman in Tallahassee Regional opener (Friday, 3 p.m.)

The college baseball postseason is here.

For the second straight year, the Florida State baseball team will host an NCAA regional, earning the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles elected to play the first game of Friday's opening day of the Tallahassee Regional and will take on No. 4 seed Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.

FSU once again elected to save its Friday starter ace, Jamie Arnold, for the second game of the regional. So the Seminoles will throw Saturday starter and redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-5, 3.59 ERA) for its opening game. Bethune-Cookman will counter with sophomore RHP Joel Core (6-1, 4.81 ERA), who is also not the Wildcats' ace.

FSU is 9-0 all-time vs. Bethune-Cookman and won a midweek game 9-7 over the Wildcats earlier this season.

The winner of this game will play the winner of tonight's 7:30 p.m. game between No. 2 seed Northeastern and No. 3 seed Mississippi State in a winner's bracket game Saturday at 6 p.m. The losers of those two games will play an elimination game Saturday at noon.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.338
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.415
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.319
41b12 Myles BaileyL.317
53b4 Cal FisherR.317
62b3 Drew FaurotB.314
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.348
8dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.289
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.270

Bethune-Cookman lineup

1lf1 Darryl LeeL.297
23b36 Andrey MartinezR.354
31b33 Jorge RodriguezR.357
4dh14 Armani NewtonL.273
52b12 Jesus VanegasR.296
6c22 Irvin EscobarR.278
7ss2 Jeter PolledoR.329
8rf19 Sergio RiveraR.316
9cf20 Daniel FigueroaR.367

I'll have updates once things get rolling at 3 p.m. Bob will be here today too so we'll have plenty of coverage throughout this weekend's regional.
 
