1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .417 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .429 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .279 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .340 5 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .396 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .338 7 dh 21 Nathan Cmeyla R .304 8 c 20 Jaxson West L .267 9 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .316

1 3b 8 Patrick Roche R .280 2 dh 18 Kyle Wolff R .286 3 rf 38 Jack Toomey R .360 4 2b 14 Vince Cimini R .382 5 lf 2 Adam Magpoc B .265 6 1b 51 Esteban Garcia L .333 7 c 39 Beck Milner R .250 8 cf 6 Josiah Ragsdale L .315 9 ss 28 Sam McNulty R .241

On the first weekend of ACC play, the Florida State baseball team plays its first doubleheader of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon.The No. 5 Seminoles (16-1) close out their weekend series vs. Boston College (7-7) with a two-game set on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.After he was scratched last Friday due to a reported illness, FSU ace Jamie Arnold is back on the mound for Game 1 of the doubleheader. The awards contender has a 1.12 ERA and a 2-0 record through three starts this season with 24 strikeouts to two walks over 16 innings with just seven hits allowed. BC will counter with senior LHP Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.75 ERA) on the mound in Game 1. He's allowed 11 earned runs over 14.2 innings this season with 14 strikeouts to eight walks.In Game 2 of the day, slated for about 45 minutes after the first game concludes, FSU will throw sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (3-0, 0.89 ERA) against a TBD starter for Boston College.Here are the lineups for Game 1FSUBCI'll be here all day with updates for the full doubleheader.