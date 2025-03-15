ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Boston College (Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.)

On the first weekend of ACC play, the Florida State baseball team plays its first doubleheader of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon.

The No. 5 Seminoles (16-1) close out their weekend series vs. Boston College (7-7) with a two-game set on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

After he was scratched last Friday due to a reported illness, FSU ace Jamie Arnold is back on the mound for Game 1 of the doubleheader. The awards contender has a 1.12 ERA and a 2-0 record through three starts this season with 24 strikeouts to two walks over 16 innings with just seven hits allowed. BC will counter with senior LHP Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.75 ERA) on the mound in Game 1. He's allowed 11 earned runs over 14.2 innings this season with 14 strikeouts to eight walks.

In Game 2 of the day, slated for about 45 minutes after the first game concludes, FSU will throw sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (3-0, 0.89 ERA) against a TBD starter for Boston College.

Here are the lineups for Game 1

FSU

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.417
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.429
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.279
43b4 Cal FisherR.340
51b12 Myles BaileyL.396
62b3 Drew FaurotB.338
7dh21 Nathan CmeylaR.304
8c20 Jaxson WestL.267
9lf23 Brody DeLamielleureR.316

BC

13b8 Patrick RocheR.280
2dh18 Kyle WolffR.286
3rf38 Jack ToomeyR.360
42b14 Vince CiminiR.382
5lf2 Adam MagpocB.265
61b51 Esteban GarciaL.333
7c39 Beck MilnerR.250
8cf6 Josiah RagsdaleL.315
9ss28 Sam McNultyR.241

I'll be here all day with updates for the full doubleheader.
 
