On the first weekend of ACC play, the Florida State baseball team plays its first doubleheader of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon.
The No. 5 Seminoles (16-1) close out their weekend series vs. Boston College (7-7) with a two-game set on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
After he was scratched last Friday due to a reported illness, FSU ace Jamie Arnold is back on the mound for Game 1 of the doubleheader. The awards contender has a 1.12 ERA and a 2-0 record through three starts this season with 24 strikeouts to two walks over 16 innings with just seven hits allowed. BC will counter with senior LHP Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.75 ERA) on the mound in Game 1. He's allowed 11 earned runs over 14.2 innings this season with 14 strikeouts to eight walks.
In Game 2 of the day, slated for about 45 minutes after the first game concludes, FSU will throw sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (3-0, 0.89 ERA) against a TBD starter for Boston College.
Here are the lineups for Game 1
FSU
BC
I'll be here all day with updates for the full doubleheader.
FSU
|1
|rf
|9 Gage Harrelson
|L
|.417
|2
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.429
|3
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.279
|4
|3b
|4 Cal Fisher
|R
|.340
|5
|1b
|12 Myles Bailey
|L
|.396
|6
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.338
|7
|dh
|21 Nathan Cmeyla
|R
|.304
|8
|c
|20 Jaxson West
|L
|.267
|9
|lf
|23 Brody DeLamielleure
|R
|.316
BC
|1
|3b
|8 Patrick Roche
|R
|.280
|2
|dh
|18 Kyle Wolff
|R
|.286
|3
|rf
|38 Jack Toomey
|R
|.360
|4
|2b
|14 Vince Cimini
|R
|.382
|5
|lf
|2 Adam Magpoc
|B
|.265
|6
|1b
|51 Esteban Garcia
|L
|.333
|7
|c
|39 Beck Milner
|R
|.250
|8
|cf
|6 Josiah Ragsdale
|L
|.315
|9
|ss
|28 Sam McNulty
|R
|.241
I'll be here all day with updates for the full doubleheader.