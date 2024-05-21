ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament (Tuesday, 3 p.m. on ACC Network)

After a stunning one-year absence from the ACC Tournament, the Florida State baseball team is back where it belongs in the postseason.

The Seminoles (39-14, 17-12 in ACC) earned the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, which is being held this week at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. That placed them in Pool D along with No. 4 seed Virginia (40-14, 18-12) and No. 9 seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15). The winner of the pool advances to the semifinals Saturday vs. the winner of Pool A and if all three teams are 1-1, the highest seed (UVA) advances.

FSU kicks off pool play Tuesday at 3 p.m. when it takes on GT on ACC Network in a rematch of last weekend's final series of the regular season. FSU took two of three from the Yellow Jackets last weekend at Howser, nearly sweeping the Yellow Jackets before GT rallied in the final game on Saturday after it was delayed for over 21 hours.

FSU will start junior right-handed pitcher Conner Whittaker for its opening game in the ACC Tournament. Whittaker, who is still ramping his pitch count back up after missing time to an injury and moving out of the weekend rotation, has a 4-0 record and 5.27 ERA this season.

He threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Friday vs. GT, allowing two hits and a walk but striking out a pair.

GT will start freshman righty Tate McKee (7.07 ERA over 42 innings) vs. the Seminoles. FSU tagged him for two runs (both earned) on three hits over 1.1 innings last Friday.

FSU starting lineup

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.297
23b24 Cam SmithR.400
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.385
4dh43 Marco DingesR.307
5lf7 Jaime FerrerR.305
61b32 Daniel CantuL.319
7ss1 Alex LodiseR.280
82b3 Drew FaurotB.281
9c20 Jaxson WestL.265

GT starting lineup

1cf8 Drew BurressR.379
2dh55 Matthew EllisL.316
31b40 John GieslerR.308
4lf2 Cam JonesR.322
5ss9 Payton GreenR.326
62b0 Mike BecchettiR.306
7rf12 Bobby ZmarzlakR.290
83b6 Carson KerceR.281
9c25 Vahn LackeyR.20

With how the ACC Tournament pool-play format works, FSU needs to beat GT Tuesday or it will not be able to advance to semifinals and Friday's 11 a.m. game vs. Virginia will not matter in those terms. If FSU wins Tuesday, the winner of Friday's game will win the pool and advance to semifinals.
 
