1 cf 18 Max Williams L .297 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .400 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .385 4 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .307 5 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .305 6 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .319 7 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .280 8 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .281 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .265

1 cf 8 Drew Burress R .379 2 dh 55 Matthew Ellis L .316 3 1b 40 John Giesler R .308 4 lf 2 Cam Jones R .322 5 ss 9 Payton Green R .326 6 2b 0 Mike Becchetti R .306 7 rf 12 Bobby Zmarzlak R .290 8 3b 6 Carson Kerce R .281 9 c 25 Vahn Lackey R .20

After a stunning one-year absence from the ACC Tournament, the Florida State baseball team is back where it belongs in the postseason.The Seminoles (39-14, 17-12 in ACC) earned the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, which is being held this week at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. That placed them in Pool D along with No. 4 seed Virginia (40-14, 18-12) and No. 9 seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15). The winner of the pool advances to the semifinals Saturday vs. the winner of Pool A and if all three teams are 1-1, the highest seed (UVA) advances.FSU kicks off pool play Tuesday at 3 p.m. when it takes on GT on ACC Network in a rematch of last weekend's final series of the regular season. FSU took two of three from the Yellow Jackets last weekend at Howser, nearly sweeping the Yellow Jackets before GT rallied in the final game on Saturday after it was delayed for over 21 hours.FSU will start junior right-handed pitcher Conner Whittaker for its opening game in the ACC Tournament. Whittaker, who is still ramping his pitch count back up after missing time to an injury and moving out of the weekend rotation, has a 4-0 record and 5.27 ERA this season.He threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Friday vs. GT, allowing two hits and a walk but striking out a pair.GT will start freshman righty Tate McKee (7.07 ERA over 42 innings) vs. the Seminoles. FSU tagged him for two runs (both earned) on three hits over 1.1 innings last Friday.FSU starting lineupGT starting lineupWith how the ACC Tournament pool-play format works, FSU needs to beat GT Tuesday or it will not be able to advance to semifinals and Friday's 11 a.m. game vs. Virginia will not matter in those terms. If FSU wins Tuesday, the winner of Friday's game will win the pool and advance to semifinals.